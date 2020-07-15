England vs West Indies 2nd Test live telecast and tentative playing 11

The return of England’s captain would boost the hosts chances, when they lock horns with in the second test of 3-match series at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday. Root was unavailable for the first Test in Southampton he was attending the birth of his second child. In his absence all-rounder led the

England needs an inspiration from his regular captain to level the three-match series. West Indies won the first Test by 4 wickets as international cricket made a comeback after coronavirus haitus on July 8. After Stuart Broad’s outcry for dropping him from the England playing 11 in first Test, it would be interesting see whether he makes a comeback or not.

Meanwhile, Root is expected to return in place of Joe Denly, who was dismissed for low scores in both the innings in the Southampton Test. Zak Crawley's 76 in the second innings might just be enough for him to play the final two matches in the series. On the other hand, West Indies would retain the winning playing 11 for the 2nd Test.

2nd Test predicted playing 11



England tentative playing 11: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, (C), (WK), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad,

West Indies tentative playing 11: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), (C), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph,

Check World test Championship points table here



live telecast, streaming and other match details



Date: July 16-20, 2020



Toss Timing: 3:00 pm (IST)



Match start Time: 03:30 pm (IST)



Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester



2nd Test match will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD with English commentary. Fans could also watch the live streaming of England vs West Indies match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream.

Weather Forecast



The Manchester weather may play spoilsport on Day 1 like the previous test match. The forecast says that July 16 may see some cloud hovering around The Old Trafford ground while the remaining day would have a bright sunshine.

Pitch Report



Historically, the Old Trafford has been a batsman friendly wicket with extra zip for pacer. A good bounce would allow batsman to play its shots.

England vs West Indie head to head



Overall



Matches played: 160

England won: 49

West Indies won: 58

Draw: 51

Abandoned: 1

Cancelled: 1



In England

Total: 87

West Indies won: 31

England won: 34

Drawn: 22



England squad for west indies 2020



(C), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Joe Root, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes,

England Reserves: James Bracey, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Olly Stone.

West Indies squad for England 2020



(C), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer,