England vs West Indies 2nd Test live telecast and tentative playing 11

-
ALSO READ
Eng vs WI 1st Test: Check match timings, playing 11, live streaming details
Eng vs WI 1st Test highlights: Blackwood's 95 helps Windies win by 4 wkts
England vs West Indies 1st Test: As it happened till Day 3 at Ageas Bowl
England vs West Indies head-to-head stats in Test cricket since 1928
Eng vs WI Test series: Know about bio bubble, new playing conditions here
-
The return of England’s captain Joe Root would boost the hosts chances, when they lock horns with West Indies cricket team in the second test of 3-match series at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday. Root was unavailable for the first Test in Southampton he was attending the birth of his second child. In his absence all-rounder Ben Stokes led the England cricket team.
England needs an inspiration from his regular captain to level the three-match series. West Indies won the first Test by 4 wickets as international cricket made a comeback after coronavirus haitus on July 8. After Stuart Broad’s outcry for dropping him from the England playing 11 in first Test, it would be interesting see whether he makes a comeback or not.
Meanwhile, Root is expected to return in place of Joe Denly, who was dismissed for low scores in both the innings in the Southampton Test. Zak Crawley's 76 in the second innings might just be enough for him to play the final two matches in the series. On the other hand, West Indies would retain the winning playing 11 for the 2nd Test.
England vs West Indies 2nd Test predicted playing 11
England tentative playing 11: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
West Indies tentative playing 11: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel.
Check World test Championship points table here
England vs West Indies live telecast, streaming and other match details
Date: July 16-20, 2020
Toss Timing: 3:00 pm (IST)
Match start Time: 03:30 pm (IST)
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
England vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD with English commentary. Fans could also watch the live streaming of England vs West Indies match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream.
Weather Forecast
The Manchester weather may play spoilsport on Day 1 like the previous test match. The forecast says that July 16 may see some cloud hovering around The Old Trafford ground while the remaining day would have a bright sunshine.
Pitch Report
Historically, the Old Trafford has been a batsman friendly wicket with extra zip for pacer. A good bounce would allow batsman to play its shots.
England vs West Indie head to head
Overall
Matches played: 160
England won: 49
West Indies won: 58
Draw: 51
Abandoned: 1
Cancelled: 1
In England
Total: 87
West Indies won: 31
England won: 34
Drawn: 22
England squad for west indies 2020
Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Joe Root, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
England Reserves: James Bracey, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Olly Stone.
West Indies squad for England 2020
Jason Holder (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.