England vs West Indies head-to-head stats in Test cricket since 1928

England and West Indies will lock horns in a three-Test series starting Wednesday at the Ageas Bowl, in a contest that will mark the resumption of cricket after the sport was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

England are coming into the series as overwhelming favourites as the visitors have not won a series in the United Kingdom since 1988.

Now that the 117-day long wait for live cricket action is over, let's take a look at head-to-head stats:



Overall

Total matches: 159

159 England won: 49

49 West Indies won: 57

57 Draw: 51

51 Abandoned: 1

1 Cancelled: 1

The overall head-to-head statistics shows West Indies has an upper hand. However, in the recent past England has emerged as a tough side to beat in its own backyard.

The rivalry between England and West Indies goes back to 1928, when West Indies toured England for a three match Test series. The hosts had white washed West Indies 3-0. In the first 10 Test series played between the two teams from 1928 to 1959-60, England had won five series while the Caribbean side won only two.

As the rivalry gained popularity, Test series was named as The Wisden Trophy in 1963.

Why Wisden Trophy?



To commemorate the hundredth edition of Wisden Cricketers' Almanack, Test series has been named as The Wisden Trophy. The trophy is named after the famous cricketing publisher Wisden and was presented by John Wisden & Co.

West Indies currently holds the trophy after a 2-1 victory over England in 2019. England held the trophy for nine years, after beating the West Indies 3–1 to regain it in 2000.

In Caribbean Islands

Total: 68

Drawn: 29

England: 13

West Indies: 24

Abandoned: 1

Cancelled: 1

In the last five Test matches, West Indies won three, including the Headingley Test during the 2017 England tour while the remaining two victories came on its home turf during the 2019 series.

However, Windies has a dismal record in England in last two decades as it won only two matches, one in 2000 under the captaincy of Jimmy Adams while the other in 2017 under current captain Jason Holder.

Head to head in England

Total matches played: 86

86 West Indies won: 30

30 England won: 34

34 Drawn: 22

In its own backyard, England has won 34 out of 86 matches while 22 ended in a draw.

Eng vs WI head to head:



