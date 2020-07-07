JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC World Test Championship » News

'Do it the Mahi Way': Mumbai Police's birthday wish for MS Dhoni
Business Standard

England vs West Indies head-to-head stats in Test cricket since 1928

The overall head-to-head statistics shows West Indies has an upper hand. However, in the recent past the England cricket team has emerged as a tough side to beat in its own backyard

Topics
England vs West Indies | England cricket team | Windies cricket team

Anish Kumar  |  New Delhi 

England vs West Indies head to head stats in Test cricket since 1928
To commemorate the hundredth edition of Wisden Cricketers' Almanack, England vs West Indies Test series has been named as The Wisden Trophy.

England and West Indies will lock horns in a three-Test series starting Wednesday at the Ageas Bowl, in a contest that will mark the resumption of cricket after the sport was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

England are coming into the series as overwhelming favourites as the visitors have not won a series in the United Kingdom since 1988.

Now that the 117-day long wait for live cricket action is over, let's take a look at England vs West Indies head-to-head stats:

Overall

  • Total matches: 159
  • England won: 49
  • West Indies won: 57
  • Draw: 51
  • Abandoned: 1
  • Cancelled: 1
The overall head-to-head statistics shows West Indies has an upper hand. However, in the recent past the England cricket team has emerged as a tough side to beat in its own backyard.


The rivalry between England and West Indies goes back to 1928, when West Indies cricket team toured England for a three match Test series. The hosts had white washed West Indies 3-0. In the first 10 Test series played between the two teams from 1928 to 1959-60, England had won five series while the Caribbean side won only two.

As the rivalry gained popularity, England vs West Indies Test series was named as The Wisden Trophy in 1963.

Why Wisden Trophy?

To commemorate the hundredth edition of Wisden Cricketers' Almanack, England vs West Indies Test series has been named as The Wisden Trophy. The trophy is named after the famous cricketing publisher Wisden and was presented by John Wisden & Co.

The Windies cricket team currently holds the trophy after a 2-1 victory over England in 2019. England held the trophy for nine years, after beating the West Indies 3–1 to regain it in 2000.

In Caribbean Islands
Total: 68
Drawn: 29
England: 13
West Indies: 24
Abandoned: 1
Cancelled: 1

Eng vs WI in last five Test matches

In the last five Test matches, West Indies won three, including the Headingley Test during the 2017 England tour while the remaining two victories came on its home turf during the 2019 series.

However, Windies has a dismal record in England in last two decades as it won only two matches, one in 2000 under the captaincy of Jimmy Adams while the other in 2017 under current captain Jason Holder.

Head to head in England

  • Total matches played: 86
  • West Indies won: 30
  • England won: 34
  • Drawn: 22
In its own backyard, England has won 34 out of 86 matches while 22 ended in a draw.

Eng vs WI head to head:

Series/Tournament Season Winner Margin
West Indies in England Test Series 1928 England 3-0 (3)
England in West Indies Test Series 1929/30 drawn 1-1 (4)
West Indies in England Test Series 1933 England 2-0 (3)
England in West Indies Test Series 1934/35 West Indies 2-1 (4)
West Indies in England Test Series 1939 England 1-0 (3)
England in West Indies Test Series 1947/48 West Indies 2-0 (4)
West Indies in England Test Series 1950 West Indies 3-1 (4)
England in West Indies Test Series 1953/54 drawn 2-2 (5)
West Indies in England Test Series 1957 England 3-0 (5)
England in West Indies Test Series 1959/60 England 1-0 (5)
The Wisden Trophy (West Indies in England) 1963 West Indies 3-1 (5)
The Wisden Trophy (West Indies in England) 1966 West Indies 3-1 (5)
The Wisden Trophy (England in West Indies) 1967/68 England 1-0 (5)
The Wisden Trophy (West Indies in England) 1969 England 2-0 (3)
The Wisden Trophy (West Indies in England) 1973 West Indies 2-0 (3)
The Wisden Trophy (England in West Indies) 1973/74 drawn 1-1 (5)
The Wisden Trophy (West Indies in England) 1976 West Indies 3-0 (5)
The Wisden Trophy (West Indies in England) 1980 West Indies 1-0 (5)
The Wisden Trophy (England in West Indies) 1980/81 West Indies 2-0 (4)
The Wisden Trophy (West Indies in England) 1984 West Indies 5-0 (5)
The Wisden Trophy (England in West Indies) 1985/86 West Indies 5-0 (5)
The Wisden Trophy (West Indies in England) 1988 West Indies 4-0 (5)
The Wisden Trophy (England in West Indies) 1989/90 West Indies 2-1 (4)
The Wisden Trophy (West Indies in England) 1991 drawn 2-2 (5)
The Wisden Trophy (England in West Indies) 1993/94 West Indies 3-1 (5)
The Wisden Trophy (West Indies in England) 1995 drawn 2-2 (6)
The Wisden Trophy (England in West Indies) 1997/98 West Indies 3-1 (6)
The Wisden Trophy (West Indies in England) 2000 England 3-1 (5)
The Wisden Trophy (England in West Indies) 2003/04 England 3-0 (4)
The Wisden Trophy (West Indies in England) 2004 England 4-0 (4)
The Wisden Trophy (West Indies in England) 2007 England 3-0 (4)
The Wisden Trophy (England in West Indies) 2008/09 West Indies 1-0 (5)
The Wisden Trophy (West Indies in England) 2009 England 2-0 (2)
The Wisden Trophy (West Indies in England) 2012 England 2-0 (3)
The Wisden Trophy (England in West Indies) 2015 drawn 1-1 (3)
The Wisden Trophy (West Indies in England) 2017 England 2-1 (3)
The Wisden Trophy (England in West Indies) 2018/19 West Indies 2-1 (3)
Credit: Espncricinfo.com

First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 15:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY