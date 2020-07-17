JUST IN
Eng vs WI live cricket score, 2nd Test Day 2: All eyes on Sibley's ton

The live telecast of England vs West Indies 2nd test will be available on Sony Six HD and Sony Six from 3:30 pm IST. Follow Eng vs WI live score and match updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Ben Stokes, Sibley, England vs West Indies 2nd Test
Sibley was on 86 not out, his second-highest test score in just his eighth match and Stokes was unbeaten on 59 at stumps on Day 1. Photo: @Englandcricket
England vs West Indies 2nd Test live updates: England cricket team would start its Day 2 proceedings on a high with an unbeaten 126-run partnership between Dominic Sibley and Ben Stokes at The Old Trafford ground in Manchester today.

The Sibley’s unbeaten 86 run knock has put the hosts well in front and now West Indies cricket team has to make a lot of ground in order to make a comeback in the game. However, Jason Holder-led side has the potential to cover the lost ground given the England’s fragile middle order.
 
Eng vs WI 2nd Test, Manchester weather Day 2: According to weather.com forecast, the day 2 will welcome players with a bright sunshine. There is 5 to 15 per cent chance of rainfall today.
 

England vs West Indies 2nd Test: What has happened on Day 1

 
Classic Test batting: Sibley, a right-hand opener content with just sticking around with his cautious style, was joined by Stokes midway through the second session and they plotted their way through 50.4 overs to the close at Old Trafford. Sibley was on 86 not out, his second-highest test score in just his eighth match and Stokes was unbeaten on 59.

Jofra Archer shocker: England began the day by excluding superstar paceman Jofra Archer from the match for breaching isolation protocols, before slumping to 81-3 on a decent batting track after losing the toss and then two batsmen in two balls to Roston Chase's easy offbreaks.
 
Out of sync bowling: West Indies pacers weren't as threatening in gloomy conditions in Manchester as they were at the Rose Bowl a few days ago, with only Alzarri Joseph taking a wicket among them. It was a big one, too, as he enticed a drive from returning England captain Joe Root, who was caught in the slips for 23.
 
2nd Test, Day 2: England vs West Indies Live score
 



Eng vs WI live telecast and streaming details
 
The live telecast of England vs West Indies 2nd test will be available on Sony Six HD and Sony Six from 3:30 pm IST. Fans could also watch the live streaming of England vs West Indies match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream.
 
 
Playing 11 of both the teams:
 
England playing 11: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad.
 
West Indies playing 11: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (captain), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.
 
 
