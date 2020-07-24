Eng vs WI LIVE, 3rd Test: Toss will place at 3 pm IST in Manchester

3rd test live updates: England and West Indies will clash in the third and final test of the series at The Old Trafford, Manchester today. It will be for one last time that the two teams look to win the Wisden Trophy, as the Eng vs WI Test series is being rechristened the Richard-Botham Trophy after the ongoing series.

Joe Root led side levelled the three-match series 1-1 after winning the second test at the same venue thanks to Ben Stokes heroics. However, England skipper Root hinted on the eve of the third Test that Stokes may not bowl while available as batsman. This might force the hosts to add an extra seamer in the playing 11.

On the other hand, will also make some changes in its playing 11 as Alzarri Joseph has been struggling with his arm injury in the previous test.

Third Test, Day 1: Live score England vs West Indies







Eng vs WI live telecast and streaming details



The live telecast of third test will be available on Sony Six HD and Sony Six from 3:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST. Fans could also watch the live streaming of match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream.

