IPL to begin from Sept 19 in UAE, final on Nov 8: chairman Brijesh Patel
Eng vs WI LIVE, 3rd Test: Toss will place at 3 pm IST in Manchester

The live telecast of England vs West Indies third test will be available on Sony Six HD and Sony Six from 3:30 pm IST. Check Eng vs WI live weather and toss updates here

England vs West Indies | West Indies cricket team | England cricket team

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

England vs West Indies 2020 2nd Test Old Trafford Manchester. Photo: @Englandcricket
EWest Indies cricket team will also make some changes in its playing 11 as Alzarri Joseph has been struggling with his arm injury in the previous test. Photo: @Englandcricket

England vs West Indies 3rd test live updates: England and West Indies will clash in the third and final test of the series at The Old Trafford, Manchester today. It will be for one last time that the two teams look to win the Wisden Trophy, as the Eng vs WI Test series is being rechristened the Richard-Botham Trophy after the ongoing series.

Joe Root led side levelled the three-match series 1-1 after winning the second test at the same venue thanks to Ben Stokes heroics. However, England skipper Root hinted on the eve of the third Test that Stokes may not bowl while available as batsman. This might force the hosts to add an extra seamer in the playing 11.

On the other hand, West Indies cricket team will also make some changes in its playing 11 as Alzarri Joseph has been struggling with his arm injury in the previous test.

Third Test, Day 1: Live score England vs West Indies



Eng vs WI live telecast and streaming details

The live telecast of England vs West Indies third test will be available on Sony Six HD and Sony Six from 3:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST. Fans could also watch the live streaming of England vs West Indies match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream.

Stay tuned for live score, Eng vs WI live toss updates....
First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 13:02 IST

