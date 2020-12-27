EPL: Edinson Cavani gives another dimension to Man Utd, says Rashford

-
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford believes that Edinson Cavani brings another dimension to the club.
Rashford's remarks came as Manchester United played out a 2-2 draw against Leicester City on Saturday. In the match against Leicester, Rashford had scored the first goal for United, and the second was registered by Bruno Fernandes. Although, Leicester was able to get the equaliser and the match ended as a draw.
"He's a top player, he has lots of qualities and I think he gives us another dimension that's different to what we already have in the team. It's good to play with him and to see him scoring and assisting is important for any forward and we need to keep up between us what we've been doing," Rashford told MUTV.
"For that goal, it was all the way from the back, I think it was Eric [Bailly] who stepped up and played a good ball through the lines. It was a great turn from Edinson and he drove at Jonny [Evans] who then he had a decision to make, whether to step out to him or stay back and let him shoot. Edinson played a nice pass and it was a good goal, but to concede and to throw it away is difficult to take," he added.
United is currently placed at the fourth spot in 2020-21 Premier League standings with 27 points from 14 matches. The side will next take on Wolves on Tuesday.
"It feels like a loss in the changing room. I think we deserved to win the game and we had the chances to win the game, but we didn't quite get over the line. Now we just need to recover and go again in the next one," said Rashford.
Cavani had joined United on a free transfer on October 5. The ex-Paris Saint-Germain forward has scored four goals in his first 13 appearances across all competitions despite being mainly used as a substitute.
