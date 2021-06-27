Euro 2020: Italy defeats Austria 2-1 to qualify for quarterfinals

Extra time goals from Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina saw Italy triumph over Austria in the round of 16 match of the ongoing Cup 2020 on Saturday (local time) here at the Wembley Stadium.

As a result of this 2-1 win over Austria, Italy has qualified for the quarterfinals and the side would now play their next match on July 2.

The first half between these two sides saw no goals and as a result, at halftime, the scoreline remained 0-0.

In the 61st minute, Marko Arnautovic of Austria netted the ball into the goalpost and it seemed like Austria got into the lead. However, the goal was disallowed as the striker was deemed offside.

Till the full 90 minutes of action, no goals were scored and as a result, the match progressed into extra time.

In the extra time, Chiesa first scored the goal in the 95th minute and ten minutes later, it was followed by Pessina's strike and as a result, Italy took a 2-0 lead.

Austria pegged one goal back as Sasa Kalajdzic scored in the 114th minute, but in the end, Italy walked away with a 2-1 victory.

