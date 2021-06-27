Euro Cup 2021: Denmark thrashes Wales 4-0, enters quarter-finals

-
Denmark thrashed Wales 4-0 to become the first team to enter quarter-finals of Euro 2020 football.
Kesper Dolberg (27th minute, 48th minute), Joakim Maehle (88th) and Martin Braithwaite (90+4th) were the scorers in a contest that became one-sided as the game progressed.
Wales, who fielded the playing XI that had beaten Turkey in the league phase, started confidently but failed to build on it.
Gareth Bale was once again the star of Welsh side. He hit a low shot early which went wide. He then teed up Aaron Ramsey but the Juventus player saw his effort get blocked by a well-drilled Danish defence.
Dolberg opened the scoring in 27th minute before he doubled the lead three minutes into the second half.
Maehle scored the third for Danes towards the end of the game off a stinging shot and it seemed 3-0 would be the final scoreline.
Braithwaite, however, got them the fourth in injury time. The goal came after a long VAR check.
"It's disappointing, that's all I can say. We've missed an opportunity, but I can't fault the effort and that's the minimum requirement. I am proud of them still," said Wales captain Bale.
"It's not how we wanted the game to go. From our point of view we started very well, and then the game changed. We tried to play in the second half but made a mistake to concede, which killed the momentum on our side," Bale added.
