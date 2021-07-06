Euro 2020 semis: Spain vs Italy live telecast begins at 12:30 am tonight

The first semifinal of Euro 2020 will be played between Italy and Spain at Wembley Stadium, London on July 7 (India time). The live telecast of Italy vs Spain semifinal match will start from 12:30 am IST tonight.

Spain advanced to the last four after putting their supporters (and, no doubt, coach Luis Enrique) to the test by beating Croatia 5-3 in extra time in the last 16, and then defeating Switzerland in a penalty shootout in which goalkeeper Unai Simon was the hero.

Spain vs Italy head to head



Spain have lost just two of their last 14 meetings against Italy and they still remember their quarterfinal win against Italy on way to the 2008 title, which truly marked their arrival as a top team and started a run of success which saw them win the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, where they thrashed Italy 4-0 in the final.

However, the current Italian side is very different from the ultra-defensive teams of the past, with Roberto Mancini building a team based on pace in attack and drive in midfield.

Know about Euro Cup 2021 today’s match and Italy vs Spain match time (IST), live telecast and streaming details here



Euro Cup 2021 today’s semifinal match

Italy vs Spain

The kick-off time for Italy vs Spain semifinal match is 12:30 am IST at Wembley Stadium, London on July 7.

How to watch the live telecast of Italy vs Spain match?



The live telecast of Italy vs Spain match will take place on Sony Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of Italy vs Spain match?



Sony LIV app will live stream the Italy vs Spain match.