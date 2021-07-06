Euro 2020 semis: Spain vs Italy live telecast begins at 12:30 am tonight

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
Euro 2020: Croatia vs Czech Republic live telecast to begin at 9:30 pm IST
Euro Cup 2021 highlights: Wales beats Turkey 2-0; qualify for pre-quarters
Euro Cup 2021: Finland beats Denmark 1-0 in Group B match at Copenhagan
-
The first semifinal of Euro 2020 will be played between Italy and Spain at Wembley Stadium, London on July 7 (India time). The live telecast of Italy vs Spain semifinal match will start from 12:30 am IST tonight.
Spain advanced to the last four after putting their supporters (and, no doubt, coach Luis Enrique) to the test by beating Croatia 5-3 in extra time in the last 16, and then defeating Switzerland in a penalty shootout in which goalkeeper Unai Simon was the hero.
Spain vs Italy head to head
Spain have lost just two of their last 14 meetings against Italy and they still remember their quarterfinal win against Italy on way to the 2008 Uefa European Championship title, which truly marked their arrival as a top team and started a run of success which saw them win the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, where they thrashed Italy 4-0 in the final.
However, the current Italian side is very different from the ultra-defensive teams of the past, with Roberto Mancini building a team based on pace in attack and drive in midfield.
Know about Euro Cup 2021 today’s match and Italy vs Spain match time (IST), live telecast and streaming details here
Euro Cup 2021 today’s semifinal match
- Italy vs Spain
The kick-off time for Italy vs Spain semifinal match is 12:30 am IST at Wembley Stadium, London on July 7.
How to watch the live telecast of Italy vs Spain match?
The live telecast of Italy vs Spain football match will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
How to watch the live streaming of Italy vs Spain match?
Sony LIV app will live stream the Italy vs Spain football match.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor