Euro 2020 today’s match: Spain vs Croatia live telecast to begin at 9:30 pm

In the round of 16 match of Euro 2020, Spain and will clash with each other at Copenhagen at 9:30 pm Indian time on June 28. Ahead of its round of 16 match, winger Ivan Perisic was tested positive and thus miss the today’s round of 16 clash against Spain. Perisic has been an integral part of Croatia's team over the years and he has so far played more than 100 games for the side. The winger scored goals against the Czech Republic and Scotland in the Euro Cup 2021.

After slow start in this year, both Spain and appear to be rising at the right time. Spain advanced in the tournament by defeating Slovakia 5-0 in its last group game, while Croatia defeated Scotland 3-1 to finish second in Group D behind England.

Check Euro Cup 2021 Quarterfinals and Semifinals full schedule here



Both have a significant tournament history, however, their recent trends have been in opposite directions. Croatia made it to the 2018 World Cup final before losing to France, and 13 of its players are still with the team.

Between 2008 and 2012, Spain won three consecutive international tournaments, including two European Championships, but was eliminated in the round of 16 at both Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Furthermore, only seven members of the Spain squad had previously competed in a major competition.

In the second match of day, world Champion France will lock horns with The winners of Croatia vs Spain and France vs matches will square off in the first Quarterfinal, which will be played on June 2 at Saint Petersburg.

Know about Euro Cup 2021 today’s match and Croatia vs Spain match time (IST), live telecast and streaming details here



Euro Cup 2021 today’s round of 16 match

Spain vs Croatia

France vs Switzerland

The kick-off time for Croatia vs Spain match is 9:30 pm IST at Copenhagen on June 28.

How to watch the live telecast of Croatia vs Spain match?



The live telecast of Croatia vs Spain match will take place on Sony Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of Croatia vs Spain match?



Sony LIV app will live stream the Croatia vs Spain match.

Know about France vs match time (IST), live telecast and streaming details here



When France vs Switzerland match will begin according to India time?



The kick-off time for France vs Switzerland match is 12:30 am IST at Bucharest on June 29.

How to watch the live telecast of France vs Switzerland match?



The live telecast of France vs Switzerland match will take place on Sony Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of France vs Switzerland match?



Sony LIV app will live stream the France vs Switzerland football match.