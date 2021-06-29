Euro Cup 2021: Germany vs England live telecast to begin at 9:30 pm today

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
Euro 2020: Croatia vs Czech Republic live telecast to begin at 9:30 pm IST
Euro Cup 2021 highlights: Wales beats Turkey 2-0; qualify for pre-quarters
Euro Cup 2021: Finland beats Denmark 1-0 in Group B match at Copenhagan
-
In the round of 16 match of Euro 2020, Germany and England will lock horns at Wembley Stadium, London on June 29 (India time). Germany vs England match is set to renew a 25-year old rivalry, when current England football coach Gareth Southgate failed to score in a penalty shootout in Euro 1996 semifinals. Given that England's group games generated only two goals, a stalemate with Scotland wedged between 1-0 victory over Croatia and the Czech Republic, another tight match could be expected.
Germany, on the other hand, has been a little more unpredictable. The 1-0 loss to France and the 2-2 tie with Hungary will not be remembered fondly, but in the interim, Germany put on a show to beat Portugal 4-2. Historically, Germany has produced its ‘A’ game against the Three Lions.
In the other round of 16 game, Sweden will square off with Ukraine in Glasgow at mid-night on June 29.
Know about Euro Cup 2021 today’s match and Germany vs England match time (IST), live telecast and streaming details here
Euro Cup 2021 today’s round of 16 match
- Spain vs Croatia
- Sweden vs Ukraine
The kick-off time for Germany vs England match is 9:30 pm IST at Wembley Stadium on June 29.
How to watch the live telecast of Germany vs England match?
The live telecast of Germany vs England football match will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
How to watch the live streaming of Germany vs England match?
Sony LIV app will live stream the Germany vs England football match.
Know about Sweden vs Ukraine match time (IST), live telecast and streaming details here
When Sweden vs Ukraine match will begin according to India time?
The kick-off time for Sweden vs Ukraine match is 12:30 am IST at Glasgow on June 30.
How to watch the live telecast of Sweden vs Ukraine match?
The live telecast of Sweden vs Ukraine football match will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
How to watch the live streaming of Sweden vs Ukraine match?
Sony LIV app will live stream the Sweden vs Ukraine football match.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor