Euro Cup 2021: Germany vs England live telecast to begin at 9:30 pm today

In the round of 16 match of Euro 2020, Germany and England will lock horns at Wembley Stadium, London on June 29 (India time). Germany vs England match is set to renew a 25-year old rivalry, when current England coach Gareth Southgate failed to score in a penalty shootout in Euro 1996 semifinals. Given that England's group games generated only two goals, a stalemate with Scotland wedged between 1-0 victory over Croatia and the Czech Republic, another tight match could be expected.

Germany, on the other hand, has been a little more unpredictable. The 1-0 loss to France and the 2-2 tie with Hungary will not be remembered fondly, but in the interim, Germany put on a show to beat Portugal 4-2. Historically, Germany has produced its ‘A’ game against the Three Lions.

In the other round of 16 game, Sweden will square off with Ukraine in Glasgow at mid-night on June 29.

Euro Cup 2021 today’s round of 16 match

Sweden vs Ukraine

The kick-off time for Germany vs England match is 9:30 pm IST at Wembley Stadium on June 29.

How to watch the live telecast of Germany vs England match?



The live telecast of Germany vs England match will take place on Sony Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of Germany vs England match?



Sony LIV app will live stream the Germany vs England match.

Know about Sweden vs Ukraine match time (IST), live telecast and streaming details here



When Sweden vs Ukraine match will begin according to India time?



The kick-off time for Sweden vs Ukraine match is 12:30 am IST at Glasgow on June 30.

How to watch the live telecast of Sweden vs Ukraine match?



The live telecast of Sweden vs Ukraine football match will take place on Sony Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of Sweden vs Ukraine match?



Sony LIV app will live stream the Sweden vs Ukraine football match.