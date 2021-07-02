Euro Cup 2021: Spain vs Switzerland live telecast to begin at 9:30 pm today

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
Euro 2020: Croatia vs Czech Republic live telecast to begin at 9:30 pm IST
Euro Cup 2021 highlights: Wales beats Turkey 2-0; qualify for pre-quarters
Euro Cup 2021: Finland beats Denmark 1-0 in Group B match at Copenhagan
-
The quarterfinals of Euro 2020 will kick-start with a high octane clash between Spain and Switzerland at Saint Petersburg in Russia today. The Spain vs Switzerland quarterfinal match will begin at 9:30 pm IST tonight. Switzerland made it to the quarters after defeating world champions France in the round of 16 stage and would look to continue its dream run in this year’s Uefa European Championship.
Spain, on the other hand, has been in a good form in Euro Cup 2021 as well, but conceding two goals in the last five minutes of its round of 16 game against Croatia would be a cause of concern. However, Spain was able to pull off a victory thanks to Zlatko Dalic’s goal in the extra time. Luis Enrique's squad has been shaping quite well after securing a draw in the first game of the tournament.
Check Euro 2020 Quarterfinals, semifinals full schedule here
Spain vs Switzerland head to head
When the two team last met in a major championship final (2010 World Cup), Switzerland defeated Spain 1-0.
Euro 2020 second quarterfinal
Belgium will lock horns with Italy in the second quarterfinal of Uefa Euro 2020 at Munich on July 3 (Indian time). Belgium, eyeing its first major soccer title three years after a third-place finish at the World Cup, hasn't lost in 13 games and is the top-ranked team in the world. Italy, on the other hand, is on 31-match winning run.
Know about Euro Cup 2021 today’s match and Spain vs Switzerland match time (IST), live telecast and streaming details here
Euro Cup 2021 today’s quarterfinals match
- Switzerland vs Spain
- Italy vs Belgium
The kick-off time for Spain vs Switzerland match is 9:30 pm IST Saint Petersburg on July 3.
How to watch the live telecast of Spain vs Switzerland match?
The live telecast of Spain vs Switzerland football match will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
How to watch the live streaming of Spain vs Switzerland match?
Sony LIV app will live stream the Spain vs Switzerland football match.
Know about Italy vs Belgium match time (IST), live telecast and streaming details here
When Italy vs Belgium match will begin according to India time?
The kick-off time for Italy vs Belgium match is 12:30 am IST at Munich on July 3.
How to watch the live telecast of Italy vs Belgium match?
The live telecast of Italy vs Belgium football match will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
How to watch the live streaming of Italy vs Belgium match?
Sony LIV app will live stream the Italy vs Belgium football match.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor