JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Football » News

Wimbledon: Ankita Raina-Lauren Davis bow out of Women's Doubles
Business Standard

Euro Cup 2021: Spain vs Switzerland live telecast to begin at 9:30 pm today

In the second quarterfinal of Euro 2020, Italy will lock horns with Belgium at 12:30 am on July 3 (Indian Time). Check Euro Cup 2021 quarterfinals live telecast and streaming details

Topics
UEFA European Championship | Belgium | Switzerland

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Switzerland football team celebrates after defeating world champions France through penalty shoot-out in the round of 16 of Euro 2020
When the two team last met in a major championship final (2010 World Cup), Switzerland defeated Spain 1-0.

The quarterfinals of Euro 2020 will kick-start with a high octane clash between Spain and Switzerland at Saint Petersburg in Russia today. The Spain vs Switzerland quarterfinal match will begin at 9:30 pm IST tonight. Switzerland made it to the quarters after defeating world champions France in the round of 16 stage and would look to continue its dream run in this year’s Uefa European Championship.

Spain, on the other hand, has been in a good form in Euro Cup 2021 as well, but conceding two goals in the last five minutes of its round of 16 game against Croatia would be a cause of concern. However, Spain was able to pull off a victory thanks to Zlatko Dalic’s goal in the extra time. Luis Enrique's squad has been shaping quite well after securing a draw in the first game of the tournament.

Check Euro 2020 Quarterfinals, semifinals full schedule here

Spain vs Switzerland head to head

When the two team last met in a major championship final (2010 World Cup), Switzerland defeated Spain 1-0.

Euro 2020 second quarterfinal

Belgium will lock horns with Italy in the second quarterfinal of Uefa Euro 2020 at Munich on July 3 (Indian time). Belgium, eyeing its first major soccer title three years after a third-place finish at the World Cup, hasn't lost in 13 games and is the top-ranked team in the world. Italy, on the other hand, is on 31-match winning run.

Know about Euro Cup 2021 today’s match and Spain vs Switzerland match time (IST), live telecast and streaming details here

Euro Cup 2021 today’s quarterfinals match

  • Switzerland vs Spain
  • Italy vs Belgium
When Spain vs Switzerland match will begin according to India time?

The kick-off time for Spain vs Switzerland match is 9:30 pm IST Saint Petersburg on July 3.

How to watch the live telecast of Spain vs Switzerland match?

The live telecast of Spain vs Switzerland football match will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of Spain vs Switzerland match?

Sony LIV app will live stream the Spain vs Switzerland football match.

Know about Italy vs Belgium match time (IST), live telecast and streaming details here

When Italy vs Belgium match will begin according to India time?

The kick-off time for Italy vs Belgium match is 12:30 am IST at Munich on July 3.

How to watch the live telecast of Italy vs Belgium match?

The live telecast of Italy vs Belgium football match will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of Italy vs Belgium match?

Sony LIV app will live stream the Italy vs Belgium football match.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, July 02 2021. 13:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY