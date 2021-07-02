Euro Cup 2021: Spain vs Switzerland live telecast to begin at 9:30 pm today

The quarterfinals of Euro 2020 will kick-start with a high octane clash between Spain and at Saint Petersburg in Russia today. The Spain vs quarterfinal match will begin at 9:30 pm IST tonight. made it to the quarters after defeating world champions France in the round of 16 stage and would look to continue its dream run in this year’s

Spain, on the other hand, has been in a good form in Euro Cup 2021 as well, but conceding two goals in the last five minutes of its round of 16 game against Croatia would be a cause of concern. However, Spain was able to pull off a victory thanks to Zlatko Dalic’s goal in the extra time. Luis Enrique's squad has been shaping quite well after securing a draw in the first game of the tournament.

Check Euro 2020 Quarterfinals, semifinals full schedule here



Spain vs Switzerland head to head



When the two team last met in a major championship final (2010 World Cup), Switzerland defeated Spain 1-0.

Euro 2020 second quarterfinal



will lock horns with Italy in the second quarterfinal of Uefa Euro 2020 at Munich on July 3 (Indian time). Belgium, eyeing its first major soccer title three years after a third-place finish at the World Cup, hasn't lost in 13 games and is the top-ranked team in the world. Italy, on the other hand, is on 31-match winning run.

Know about Euro Cup 2021 today’s match and Spain vs Switzerland match time (IST), live telecast and streaming details here



Euro Cup 2021 today’s quarterfinals match

Switzerland vs Spain

Italy vs Belgium

The kick-off time for Spain vs Switzerland match is 9:30 pm IST Saint Petersburg on July 3.

How to watch the live telecast of Spain vs Switzerland match?



The live telecast of Spain vs Switzerland match will take place on Sony Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of Spain vs Switzerland match?



Sony LIV app will live stream the Spain vs Switzerland match.

Know about Italy vs match time (IST), live telecast and streaming details here



When Italy vs match will begin according to India time?



The kick-off time for Italy vs Belgium match is 12:30 am IST at Munich on July 3.

How to watch the live telecast of Italy vs Belgium match?



The live telecast of Italy vs Belgium match will take place on Sony Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of Italy vs Belgium match?



Sony LIV app will live stream the Italy vs Belgium football match.