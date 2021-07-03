Euro 2020: Czech Republic vs Denmark live telecast begins at 9:30 pm today

-
-
In the third quarterfinal of Euro Cup 2021, Czech Republic will take on Denmark at Baku Olympic Stadium. The live telecast of Czech Republic vs Denmark will begin at 9:30 pm IST today. When Denmark defeated Germany 2-0 in the 1992 final, more than half of the 26-man current squad had not yet been born. Since then, they've only made it to the Uefa European Championships' quarterfinals once, losing 3-0 to the Czech Republic in 2004. Hojbjerg was 8 years old at the time and recalls being disappointed that he couldn't see the game due to a school excursion.
Check Euro 2020 semifinals dates and match timings here
Czech Republic vs Denmark head to head
When playing high-intensity, physical soccer against opponents who sought possession, both Denmark and the Czech Republic have been at their best at Euro 2020. In the quarterfinals, they can end up cancelling each other out. That's what Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand is thinking about, to the extent where he said he was sad the Czech squad beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the round of 16 match.
Euro 2020 fourth quarterfinal
In the fourth quarterfinal of Euro 2020, England will lock horns with Ukraine at 12:30 am on July 4 (Indian Time). The winner between Ukraine and England will play either Denmark or the Czech Republic in the semifinals on Wednesday at Wembley, with the final also scheduled for England's home stadium.
Know about Euro Cup 2021 today’s match and Czech Republic vs Denmark match time (IST), live telecast and streaming details here
Euro Cup 2021 today’s quarterfinals match
- Switzerland vs Spain
- England vs Ukraine
When Czech Republic vs Denmark match will begin according to India time?
The kick-off time for Czech Republic vs Denmark match is 9:30 pm IST at Baku Olympic Stadium on July 3.
How to watch the live telecast of Czech Republic vs Denmark match?
The live telecast of Czech Republic vs Denmark football match will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
How to watch the live streaming of Czech Republic vs Denmark match?
Sony LIV app will live stream the Czech Republic vs Denmark football match.
Know about England vs Ukraine match time (IST), live telecast and streaming details here
When England vs Ukraine match will begin according to India time?
The kick-off time for England vs Ukraine match is 12:30 am IST at Stadio Olimpico Stadium in Rome on July 4.
How to watch the live telecast of England vs Ukraine match?
The live telecast of England vs Ukraine football match will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
How to watch the live streaming of England vs Ukraine match?
Sony LIV app will live stream the England vs Ukraine football match.
