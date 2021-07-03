Euro 2020: Czech Republic vs Denmark live telecast begins at 9:30 pm today

In the third quarterfinal of Euro Cup 2021, Czech Republic will take on Denmark at Baku Olympic Stadium. The live telecast of Czech Republic vs Denmark will begin at 9:30 pm IST today. When Denmark defeated Germany 2-0 in the 1992 final, more than half of the 26-man current squad had not yet been born. Since then, they've only made it to the Uefa European Championships' quarterfinals once, losing 3-0 to the Czech Republic in 2004. Hojbjerg was 8 years old at the time and recalls being disappointed that he couldn't see the game due to a school excursion.

When playing high-intensity, physical soccer against opponents who sought possession, both Denmark and the Czech Republic have been at their best at Euro 2020. In the quarterfinals, they can end up cancelling each other out. That's what Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand is thinking about, to the extent where he said he was sad the Czech squad beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the round of 16 match.

In the fourth quarterfinal of Euro 2020, England will lock horns with at 12:30 am on July 4 (Indian Time). The winner between and England will play either Denmark or the Czech Republic in the semifinals on Wednesday at Wembley, with the final also scheduled for England's home stadium.

The kick-off time for Czech Republic vs Denmark match is 9:30 pm IST at Baku Olympic Stadium on July 3.

The kick-off time for England vs Ukraine match is 12:30 am IST at Stadio Olimpico Stadium in Rome on July 4.

