Euro 2020: Ukraine vs North Macedonia live telecast to begin at 6:30 pm IST

In group C match of Euro Cup 2021, will lock horns with North Macedonia at 6:30 pm IST today. Both the teams have suffered defeats in their previous Euro 2020 match. succumbed to the Netherlands while and North Macedonia failed to overcome Austria.

Nonetheless, both teams have reason to be optimistic ahead of kick-off today. Both teams are aware that a loss may spell the end of their campaign, depending on the outcome of the other games in the group.

Euro Cup matches on June 17 (Indian Standard Time)

Group C: vs North Macedonia

The kick-off time for Ukraine vs North Macedonia match as per the Indian Standard Time is 6:30 pm on June 17.

How to watch the live telecast of Ukraine vs North Macedonia match?



The live telecast of Ukraine vs North Macedonia match will take place on Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English Commentary. Sony TEN 3 will telecast the Ukraine vs North Macedonia match with Hindi commentary while Sony TEN 4 HD/SD will provide commentary in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages.

How to watch the live streaming of Ukraine vs North Macedonia match?



Sony LIV app will live stream the Ukraine vs North Macedonia match.

Other Euro Cup match on June 16 (Indian time)



Group B: Denmark vs Belgium



When Denmark vs match will begin according to India time?



The kick-off time for Denmark vs match is 9:30 pm IST at Copenhagen on June 17.

How to watch the live telecast of Denmark vs match?



The live telecast of Denmark vs Belgium match will take place on Sony Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of Denmark vs Belgium match?



Sony LIV app will live stream the Denmark vs Belgium football match.