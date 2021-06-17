Euro 2020: Netherlands vs Austria live telecast to begin at 12:30 am IST

-
-
In Group C match of Euro 2020, Netherlands will take on Austria in Amsterdam at 12:30 am Indian time (Friday). After securing maximum points in their previous games, a win this match would be enough for either the Netherlands or Austria to advance in the next round. Netherlands overcame a scare in their opener as Ukraine staged a fightback from 2-0 down, but ultimately the home team’s attacking prowess helped them to win the match. That is unlikely to deter the dogged Austrian side who must be inspired by their first-ever Euro success, a 3-1 win against North Macedonia, earlier this week.
Euro Cup matches on June 18 (Indian Standard Time)
Group C: Netherlands vs Austria
When Netherlands vs Austria match will begin according to India time?
The kick-off time for Netherlands vs Austria match as per the Indian Standard Time is 12:30 am on June 18.
How to watch the live telecast of Netherlands vs Austria match?
The live telecast of Netherlands vs Austria football match will take place on Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English Commentary. Sony TEN 3 will telecast the Ukraine vs North Macedonia match with Hindi commentary while Sony TEN 4 HD/SD will provide commentary in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages.
How to watch the live streaming of Netherlands vs Austria match?
Sony LIV app will live stream the Netherlands vs Austria football match.
Other Euro Cup matches on June 18 (Indian time)
Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia
When Sweden vs Slovakia match will begin according to India time?
The kick-off time for Sweden vs Slovakia match as per the Indian Standard Time is 6:30 pm on June 18 at Saint Petersburg.
How to watch the live telecast of Sweden vs Slovakia match?
The live telecast of Sweden vs Slovakia football match will take place on Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English Commentary. Sony TEN 3 will telecast the Ukraine vs North Macedonia match with Hindi commentary while Sony TEN 4 HD/SD will provide commentary in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages.
How to watch the live streaming of Sweden vs Slovakia match?
Sony LIV app will live stream the Sweden vs Slovakia football match.
Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic
When Croatia vs Czech Republic match will begin according to India time?
The kick-off time for Croatia vs Czech Republic match is 9:30 pm IST at Copenhagen on June 17.
How to watch the live telecast of Croatia vs Czech Republic match?
The live telecast of Croatia vs Czech Republic football match will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
How to watch the live streaming of Croatia vs Czech Republic match?
Sony LIV app will live stream the Croatia vs Czech Republic football match.
