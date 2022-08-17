FIFA bans AIFF: Everything you need to know about Indian football crisis

is in a big mess, and it took a lot of stakeholders to drag it here. Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA), the world governing body, banned the All India Federation (the governing body of in India) on August 15, 2022, stating a third party influence in its working.

But AIFF was anyways not working since the of India appointed a (CoA) to take charge of the body.

Three members, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, SY Quraishi, former captain Bhaskar Ganguly and retired Justice Anil Dave, formed the CoA mandated by the to take care of AIFF's daily operations.

Why did the of India form the CoA to take care of AIFF's operations?

AIFF, headed by Praful Patel, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, had its general body elections due in November 2020 as its tenure was supposed to end by December 2020. But a case was filed against AIFF President Patel and its general body by Ranjit Bajaj, head of the football Club Minerva Punjab, which plays in the I-League, the second division of Indian football's league structure.

The Supreme Court took up the case only in May 2022 and removed Patel as AIFF President on May 18, 2022, and dismissed the general body headed by him. It appointed a three-member CoA and tasked it with forming the new constitution and holding free and fair elections in association with state federations and football clubs in India. The deadlines for the constitution's formation and holding the elections were decided as July 31 and September 13, respectively.

Initially, FIFA was not troubled by CoA's appointment, which was the first time a third party (apart from AIFF and state associations) was involved in the running of football in India. Then why did it ban the AIFF based on third-party involvement?

What is undue influence by the third party?

Members of and the Asian Football Council (AFC) visited India on June 23 and 24, 2022, to get reassurance on elections and the formation of the constitution as per the Supreme Court guidelines. It did not find anything lacking then.

However, there was an aberration in how things eventually panned out after that visit. The CoA formed an advisory committee headed by Ranjit Bajaj (remember he was the petitioner in the case which dismissed Patel as AIFF President). Though this committee was disbanded, the CoA missed the deadline of July 31 for the submission of the constitution's draft.

Supreme Court on August 03 then demanded the CoA to carry out elections as soon as possible, which was once again an aberration from the pre-decided roadmap. Things worsened as CoA named 36 eminent footballers with a 50% vote share in deciding the next AIFF President and general body. This was against FIFA's mandate of not more than 25% representation of players and not less than 75% representation of bodies (state associations) constituting the AIFF in the elections.

had already informed the Indian sports ministry that it was not against player representation in AIFF, but it should not be more than 25%. Thus when on August 15, the CoA appointed 36 players, decided to ban the AIFF and the bubble created since 2020 finally burst.

What is the impact of the ban on

The impact of the ban imposed by FIFA is far-reaching. Gokulam Kerala, the Indian women's club champions, who were slated to participate in the AFC Women's Club Championship 2022 in Uzbekistan, has been told by AFC that they cannot be part of the tournament anymore.

The most significant impact has been on India hosting the Women's U-17 World Cup. The country was slated to host the tournament from October 11, but India will eventually lose its hosting rights if the ban continues. So far, the relief for both the players and fans is that FIFA has not announced an alternate venue for the event.

"The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022™, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned," FIFA said in a statement.

Along with these two immediate blows to Indian football, any Indian team (National or Football Clubs representing India) will not be able to participate in any international event. No transfers involving international players can take place in India, although the domestic league and domestic transfers can continue.

What's the road ahead?

On August 17, 2022, the Supreme Court deferred the hearing until August 22 and asked all the stakeholders concerned to resolve the issue and ensure that the FIFA Women's Under 17 World Cup is held in India.