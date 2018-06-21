Fifa World Cup 2018 Argentina vs Croatia: Modric strikes after Rebic blow

Argentina are rallying around captain as the South American giants prepare for their crucial Group D clash against Croatia on Thursday.

Croatia have lost all four of their World Cup matches against South American sides, one at each of the four previous tournaments they've played in. They look for their first win this time around as a win will send them to the next stage with one game to spare.



Argentina play in a 3-4-3 formation to Croatia's 4-2-3-1



Here are the live updates:



Minute 80: Modric scores with a sublime shot, hammers the ball in to the right corner with a long range strike



Minute 73: Another defensive blunder by the Argentine side. The defence makes a complete mess after a Manduzic run into the box is deflected but not cleared.



Minute 71: Dybala has already started influencing the game within minutes of his introduction. He cuts in on the right flank and shots a curling ball towards the goal. Sails over the bar by inches.





Minute 67 -- Dybala in for Enzo Perez.

Minute 66 -- Yellow card for Vrsaljko.

: Croatia survive and Argentina falter. In a well-worked move, Higuain is sent towards the byline on the left by Perez. He pulls it back for Meza who sidefoots towards the bottom left but Subasic pokes the ball out.Change for Croatia. Kramaric comes in for Croatia's goalscorrer, Rebic. He walks off the pitch with injury.Two changes for Argentina. Higuain comes in for Aguerro and Pavon comes in for Salvio.

Rebic scores

GOAL!!!!! Rebic scores from a blunder by Argentina's goalkepeer. Willy Caballero tries to clear a ball but the ball harldy travels six yards in front of Andre Rebic.Mercedo gets a yellow card after nastily hacking down Rebic.Argentina fail to break the deadlock as a grinding first-half comes to a boring end. The game scattered with missed chances and nasty fouls saw both the teams miss genuine chances and open goal opportunities. The Argentina team look sloppy with their defending and the midfield lacks depth and creativity and will have to increase their work rate if they look to go home with three points.Croatia's defence also look shaky, the midfield boosts of the likes of Modric and Rakitic but the team have failed to show any quality football in the first forty five minutes of game play. Argentina have controlled the maximum ball possession and also managed to create loopholes in the Croatian defence but the Latin American team have somehow failed to convert.Both the teams seem to be in deep slumber in the first half and need to attack with renewed vigour in order to break the deadlock in the second half.

Minute 43: The game is getting physical as the first half comes to a boring end. Croatia fail to hold the midfiled play as Argentina maintain the maximum possession but both the teams fail to break the deadlock. two minutes of extra-time added.



Minute 39: Rebic makes a nasty foul. Gets Yellow. First yellow of the game.



Minute 37: Play is stopped as Mercado clashes with Rebic mid-air. Argentina wins a free-kick and play resumes with Argentina playing with 10-men



Minute 33: Mandzukic misses another golden opportunity. Vrsaljko delivers a wonderful cross in off the right wing and the striker can only land a glance with his diving header going wide of the near post.

Minute 30: What a miss by Perez! Meza fools Subasic and coaxes him out of his six yard area. Perez gets the deflected ball but shoots wide of an empty net!

Minute 24: Zlatco Dalic's tacticis to try and dominate the midfield, with his side looking to create their opportunities from wide positions. Argentina seem to press forward but both the teams fade out in the final third.



Minute 21: La Albiceleste may have the majority of possession (67 per cent) , but they are yet to translate that to clear-cut opportunities in front of the goal.



Minute 14: The match looks evenly balanced between the two teams with both the teams getting chances to score. Messi failed to connect a lobbed ball while Perisic's shot saved by Caballero.



Minute 12: Messi can't get the end of his foot on a chipped pass eight yards out from the Croatian goal. The ball goes safely into the hands of Subasic



Minute 7: Mandzukic steps on Otamendi as the two chase a ball in the Argentina half and the latter wins a free-kick.



Minute 4: Croatia makes the first attack with coming down the left flank and places a danfgerous low shot towards the goal. Willy Caballero clears it for corner.



Kick-off!



Line-ups out: Argentina has fielded a whole new starting XI as Mercado, Acuna, Perez comes in for Argentina and Marcos Rojo, Angel Di Maria and Lucas Biglia kept in the sidelines. Croatia, on the other hand, has made only one changes with Brozovic in for Kramaric.





Line-ups out

Messi made an unhappy start to the World Cup on Saturday, missing what would have been a winning penalty as Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by the newcomers Iceland.

The result renewed doubts about Argentina's ability to mount a sustainable challenge at this World Cup.

Another adverse outcome on Thursday and many may even start to consider the unthinkable -- that Argentina could be on their way out at the group stage, mirroring their shock first round exit in 2002.





ALSO READ: Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match schedule, live streaming for Thursday

Legend Diego Maradona called the Iceland result a "disgrace" and warned coach Jorge Sampaoli that he would not be able to return to Argentina if Argentina continue to play in such a poor form.

Messi's missed penalty was accompanied by 11 unsuccessful shots, the most in a World Cup game by a single player since Italy's Luigi Riva in 1970. The four-time Ballon d'Or winner has faced massive criticism because of his dismal performance. The blows worsened especially after his counterpart has shown scintillating form, carrying his team single-handedly with a hat-trick in the 3-3 draw with Spain and a solo goal that made the difference in Portugal's win against Morocco.

ALSO READ: Messi fails to break the 'Ice'land defence, Argentina manage a 1-1 draw

However, Argentine players have been quick to close ranks around the Barcelona superstar.

"We are all with him, he knows that he can count on the support of all of us more than ever," said Argentina striker Paulo Dybala.

"We are here to help him every moment, and of course we will be at his side," Dybala added.

Defender Cristian Ansaldi meanwhile insisted Messi was in good spirits despite the Iceland setback.

Despite the solitary point against Iceland, Argentina can take solace from a performance which saw them shoot 26 attempts at goal and have 72 per cent possession against Iceland.

Sampaoli is reportedly considering several changes for the game, including drafting in young forward Cristian Pavon for Angel Di Maria for more creativity up front.

Similarly, in midfield, Paris Saint-Germain's Giovani Lo Celso could start as Argentina seek more attacking options, possibly at the expense of Lucas Biglia.

The changes in the team will have the same job of supplying Messi and Sergio Aguero with the kind of service on which they would thrive in a potential 3-3-3-1 formation.





ALSO READ: Argentina World Cup Squad 2018: Messi leads Sampaoli's strategy, Icardi out

Croatia have secured a vital three points in their 2-0 win against Nigeria in their opening game, but their mood can hardly be described as euphoric.

They came into the tournament under a cloud, with captain Luka Modric charged with perjury in a corruption scandal that rocked Croatian football.

Zlatko Dalic stated that striker Nikola Kalinic has left Russia due to a back injury but reports surfaced that he refused to come on as a substitute after being left out of the starting line-up.

ALSO READ: Croatia sweeps aside Nigeria in 2-0 win despite lacking sharpness

Apart from the off-field problems, Croatia will go into the match with the added advantage of knowing their opponents better than anyone else in Group D. Argentina's main weapon, has been a long time teammate of Ivan Rakitic at Barcelona. Luka Modric who plays for Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid has faced the Argentine sensation innumerous number of times. Both of them have the experience of facing Messi and know his playing style very well. Thier experience will be vital for Croatia chances in the Group D encounter.

The teams have met only once before in the World Cup, in 1998, when Argentina won 1-0 and were the only team that year to prevent Golden Boot winner Davor Suker of Croatia, from scoring.

ALSO READ: Croatia World Cup Squad: Luka Modric leads team chances in 'group of death'