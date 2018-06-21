Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match schedule, live streaming for Thursday

is getting more excited with each passing day. The 8th day of the Football World Cup 2018 will see Argentina and Croatia playing their 2nd match also featuring Lionel Messi.

Here's the today’s match schedule list:

1st Match: France vs Peru

When and Where to watch:

Time: 5:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group C match, France vs Peru match will take place in Yekaterinburg on Thursday, June 21, 2018, at 5:30 PM (IST).

France vs Peru match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

France vs Peru match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.

2nd Match: Denmark vs Australia

When and Where to watch:

Time: 8:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group C match, Denmark vs Australia match will take place in Samara on Thursday, June 21, 2018, at 8:30 PM (IST).

Denmark vs Australia match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Denmark vs Australia match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.

3rd Match: Argentina vs Croatia

When and Where to watch:

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group D match, Argentina vs Croatia match will take place in Nizhny Novgorod on Thursday, June 21, 2018, at 11:30 PM (IST).

