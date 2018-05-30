Croatia World Cup Squad: Luka Modric leads team chances in 'group of death'

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic named a 24-man World Cup squad, which will eventually be prune by one, according to FIFA regulations.

The Croats, making their fifth football World Cup appearance in the FIFA World Cup 2018, being played in Russia, have been drawn alongside two-time former champions Argentina, and Iceland in a tricky Group D, surely one of the toughest groups in the latest edition of the tournament.

The squad is led by Real Madrid's midfield maestro Luka Modric, who will be spearheading Croatia's World Cup journey in Russia.

Apart from Modric, Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic, Inter's Ivan Perisic and Juventus's Mario Mandzukic, are expected to give a tough competition in the 'group of death'.



Danijel Subasic of AS Monaco is going to guard the goal, with Dejan Lovren of Liverpool spearheading the defence.



Croatia qualified for the World Cup by ousting Greece in the playoffs and the coach has kept the the original team intact, making it one of the top contenders in Group D.

"One of the stoppers will be removed from the list." the coach said when asked about the final list of 23 players that he will take to Russia.

Croatia faces strong pre-tournament friendlies against Brazil on June 3 at Anfield and take on Senegal five days later in Osijek before flying out to Russia.

The friendly match against Brazil will test the Croat players before they face the tough challenge of playing another Latin American powerhouse, Argentina.

In the group stage, Croatia will face on June 16, Argentina on June 21 in Nizhny Novgorod, and Iceland in Rostov-on-Don on June 26.

Here is the 23-member provisional squad of Croatia:

Goalkeepers: Danijel Subasic (Monaco/FRA), Lovre Kalinic (Gent/BEL), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

Defenders: Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas/TUR), Ivan Strinic (Sampdoria/ITA), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool/ENG), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Josip Pivaric (Dinamo Kiev/UKR), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Matej Mitrovic (Club Brugge/BEL), Duje Caleta-Car (Salzburg/AUT)

Midfielders: (Real Madrid/ESP), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona/ESP), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid/ESP), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina/ITA), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan/ITA), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka)

Forwards: Mario Mandzukic (Juventus/ITA), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan/ITA), Nikola Kalinic (AC Milan/ITA), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim/GER), Marko Pjaca (Schalke/GER), Ante Rebic (Eintracht/GER).