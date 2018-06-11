JUST IN
FIFA World Cup 2018: State funding weighs on Russian soccer
In Pics: Brazil team arrive in Russia ahead of Fifa World Cup kickoff

Apart from holding five championship titles, Brazil is also the world's only national squad to qualify for every FIFA World Cup

BS Web Team & IANS  |  Sochi 

The Brazilian football team, which is the most successful FIFA World Cup competitor with five titles, arrived in Russias Black Sea resort city of Sochi early on Monday. Before departing to Russia, Brazil defeated Austria 3-0 in a friendly match.

During the tournament's group stage, Brazil will play in Group E against Switzerland (June 17, Rostov-on-Don), Costa Rica (June 22, St. Petersburg) and Serbia (June 27, Moscow, Spartak Stadium).

Apart from holding five championship titles, Brazil is also the world's only national squad to qualify for every FIFA World Cup.

It also holds the record of the best overall performance in World Cup, with a record of 70 victories in 104 matches played.

Teams from Iran, Panama, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Portugal, Iceland, Argentina, Morocco, Australia, Egypt, Peru and France have already arrived in Russia.

Brazilian team photo while on their way to Russia

The five-time world champions will stay at the Swissotel Resort Sochi Kamelia and train at the Yug-Sport stadium. The Brazilian squad will hold a public training on June 12

Fans welcome Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva has been sidelined in the pecking order. However, his experience will be useful for the Brazillian cause.

Roberto Firmino will lead the Brazil attack

Firmino had an exciting Champions league campaign with Liverpool FC where he combined with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to a lethal partnership. Can he repeat that combination with the likes of Neymar and Willia?

Paulinho will be the heart of the Brazillian midfield

Paulinho has been surprisingly successful at FC Barcelona. Will he carry that form in Fifa World Cup 2018?

 

 



First Published: Mon, June 11 2018. 21:24 IST

