In Pics: Brazil team arrive in Russia ahead of Fifa World Cup kickoff
Apart from holding five championship titles, Brazil is also the world's only national squad to qualify for every FIFA World Cup
During the tournament's group stage, Brazil will play in Group E against Switzerland (June 17, Rostov-on-Don), Costa Rica (June 22, St. Petersburg) and Serbia (June 27, Moscow, Spartak Stadium).
It also holds the record of the best overall performance in World Cup, with a record of 70 victories in 104 matches played.
Teams from Iran, Panama, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Portugal, Iceland, Argentina, Morocco, Australia, Egypt, Peru and France have already arrived in Russia.
Brazilian team photo while on their way to Russia
The five-time world champions will stay at the Swissotel Resort Sochi Kamelia and train at the Yug-Sport stadium. The Brazilian squad will hold a public training on June 12
Fans welcome Thiago Silva
Thiago Silva has been sidelined in the pecking order. However, his experience will be useful for the Brazillian cause.
Roberto Firmino
Roberto Firmino will lead the Brazil attack
Firmino had an exciting Champions league campaign with Liverpool FC where he combined with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to a lethal partnership. Can he repeat that combination with the likes of Neymar and Willia?
Paulinho
Paulinho will be the heart of the Brazillian midfield
Paulinho has been surprisingly successful at FC Barcelona. Will he carry that form in Fifa World Cup 2018?