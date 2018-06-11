In Pics: Brazil team arrive in Russia ahead of Fifa World Cup kickoff Apart from holding five championship titles, Brazil is also the world's only national squad to qualify for every FIFA World Cup email this article Message: Recipients' Email: Type address separated by commas Your Email: Enter the characters shown in the image. Send me a copy: https://mybs.in/2VndA6b



(Photo: @CBF_Futebol)

The Brazilian football team, which is the most successful competitor with five titles, arrived in Russias Black Sea resort city of Sochi early on Monday. Before departing to Russia, Brazil defeated Austria 3-0 in a friendly match.

During the tournament's group stage, Brazil will play in Group E against Switzerland (June 17, Rostov-on-Don), Costa Rica (June 22, St. Petersburg) and Serbia (June 27, Moscow, Spartak Stadium).

It also holds the record of the best overall performance in World Cup, with a record of 70 victories in 104 matches played.

Teams from Iran, Panama, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Portugal, Iceland, Argentina, Morocco, Australia, Egypt, Peru and France have already arrived in Russia.