Fifa World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Mexico: Samba boys train ahead of knockouts

World Cup favourites Brazil continue their campaign for the 2018 World Cup in Russiaon Monday against a Mexican side, which stated their campaign brilliantly before coming dangerously close to elimination.

Brazil produced their best display of the tournament in beating Serbia 2-0 to secure their place in the last 16, finding more connection between midfield and attack than in previous games, reports Xinhua news agency.

Brazil struggled for fluidity in their opening two matches in and will look to the win over Serbia as a turning point to their campaign and a confidence boost.





However, they will have to be wary of their disciplinary record with key trio Neymar, and Casemiro a booking away from suspension.

Brazil's journey to the Round of 16 has been anything but smooth: After drawing 1-1 with Switzerland in their opener and leaving it late to claim a 2-0 win over Costa Rica, they beat Serbia 2-0 to ultimately move on as expected group winners.

The Brazilian national football team held a training session on Sunday for their last-16 knockout clash against Mexico in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.





Real Madrid defender Marcelo, whose appearance against Mexico has been in doubt, participated without visible problems in the first 15 minutes of the training that was open to the media, during which the Canarinha squad did stretches and running, reports Efe.

The squad -- including Neymar Jr, Philippe Coutinho, Casemiro, Miranda and Thiago Silva -- completed a light training led by coach Tite at the Samara Arena, which is slated to host the Monday's match.





Temperatures were high in the southwestern Russian city, and are expected to rise even more to reach 35 degrees Celcius.

After the training, Tite and Silva, who will captain his team on Monday, addressed the pre-match press conference.

Neymar and Coutinho

Much of that was due to the contribution of Phillipe Coutinho, who has been Brazil's standout player despite Neymar's attempts to grab the headlines.





Although he has scored just one goal, Neymar has had 18 shots so far in the World Cup and suffered 17 fouls, but has also been criticized for selfishness on the ball and play-acting when he receives challenges from rival players.

Neymar and are certain to start and will be accompanied by Gabriel Jesus and Willian, with the latter the subject of transfer speculation linking him with a move from Chelsea to either Manchester United or FC Barcelona.



Left back Marcelo is doubtful for the game after suffering an injury apparently caused by his hotel mattress. If he is unable to play, he would be replaced by Atletico Madrid's Felipe Luis.

Mexico preview

Mexico do not have history on their side in their bid to dump Brazil out of the World Cup but the 2018 version of El Tri have already demonstrated a capability to surprise in

For a seventh straight World Cup Mexico have made it to the last 16, but, agonisingly, they have failed to go any further on the six previous occasions, turning the desire just to make the "quinto partido" (fifth match) an obsession.





Mexico scores

"There's no greater memory than making history with a fifth match," said Mexico captain Andres Guardado.

"We're different players in terms of the mental aspect, but we know we'll be judged by whether we get through or not.

"What greater motivation could you need when we face off against the five-time champions? It's the perfect scene. It's the biggest game of our lives."

Mexico's last-16 misfortunes have often come down to the finest of margins. Defeat on penalties to surprise package Bulgaria in 1994 started an inauspicious run. They blew a lead against Germany four years later and against Argentina in 2006.





Conceding twice to the Netherlands in the final minutes four years ago hurt more than most defeats, with a controversial penalty awarded for a theatrical Arjen Robben tumble deep into stoppage time sending the Dutch into the last eight.

VAR (the video assistant referee) should prevent a repeat of that injustice, but Guardado has warned Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi not to be fooled by any playacting from the world's most expensive player, Neymar.

"We all know who Neymar is, but it isn't up to me or my team to judge him, but the referees and FIFA," he said.

"Now there's VAR they need to watch his style and know how to manage it.

"We know he likes to exaggerate fouls, throw himself on the ground a lot, but that's his style of play and the person who needs to stop that is the referee, not us."

What is at stake here

Brazil and Mexico are two of the countries who have the biggest number of fans with them in Brazil, and the stands in the 44,900 Samara Arena should be packed with color in what promises to a true 'football fiesta'.

Under Colombian coach Juan Carlos Osorio, though, Mexico approach every game seeking to impose themselves rather than in fear of the opposition.

"We will try to be more offensive-minded and more driven towards winning games rather than just being happy to be there and trying to not get embarrassed or playing not to lose," said Osorio ahead of the tournament.

He was true to his word by going for Germany's jugular in an opening game shock the world champions failed to recover from, failing to get beyond the first round of a World Cup for the first time in 80 years.





Hirving Lozano scored the only goal in Moscow but Mexico could and should have had many more with cooler heads.

Despite landing in what is widely perceived as the tougher half of the draw, the team do not want for ambition.

"Why can't we be Greece in the Euros? Why can't we be Leicester in the Premier League?" said striker Javier Hernandez, Mexico's all-time top scorer with 50 international goals.

"We want to be world champions and that's what we're aiming for. We don't want to put any limits on ourselves." To be champions, they need to get to the fifth game first.

Brazil's mission to rectify their disappointing 2014 FIFA World Cup campaign is still on course after they navigated their way to the summit of Group E at 2018. One of the questions that Mexico will need to answer is: has their momentum gone?



After starting their Russia 2018 journey off with two solid wins, most notably a 1-0 victory over 2014 champions Germany, they followed that up with a 3-0 defeat to Sweden. El Tri may take confidence from their most recent World Cup meeting with Brazil in 2014, a goalless draw in Fortaleza on 17 June, the only of the four encounters between the two sides that did not end in a Brazil victory.

Possible line-ups

Brazil: Alisson; Fagner, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Filipe Luis; Casemiro, Paulinho; Willian, Philippe Coutinho, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa; Miguel Layun, Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo, Jesus Gallardo; Hector Herrera, Jonathan Dos Santos, Andres Guardado; Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez, Hirving Lozano

Here is the full list of Brazil's 23-member provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Ederson (Manchester City), Cassio (Corinthians Sao Paulo)

Defenders: Miranda (Inter Milan), Marquinhos, Thiago Silva (both Paris Saint-Germain), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Fagner (Corinthians), Pedro Geromel (Gremio), Danilo (Manchester City)





Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (FC Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Philippe (FC Barcelona), Willian (Chelsea), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Forwards: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Douglas Costa (Juventus), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk)

The 23-man Mexico squad

Goalkeepers: Jose Corona, Alfredo Talavera, Guillermo Ochoa

Defenders: Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo, Marquez Rafael, Diego Reyes, Hector Moreno, Herrera Hector, Alvarez Edson





Midfielders: Dos Santos Jonathan, Layum Miguel, Dos Santos Giovani, Corona Jesus, Guardado Andres, Aquino Javier, Gallardo Jesus

Forwards: Fabian Marco, Raul Jimenez, Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez, Peralta Oribe, Lozano Hirving

