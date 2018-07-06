Fifa World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs France: Marvel vs DC of attacking talents

Two former world champions meet in the first quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2018, at Nizhny Novgorod stadium. Both Uruguay and France are in fantastic form and are unbeaten in the current tournament. The two teams also boast in-form attackers who have been crucial in their run to the quarters.

La Celeste will line up in a 4-4-2 formation and the only doubt in coach Oscar Tabarez's mind is whether to start with Edinson Cavani, who has been struggling with an injury, or to play Cristhian Stuani alongside Luis Suarez, instead. While playing when he isn't fully fit might be a big risk, omitting him from the starting 11 might blunt the sharpness Uruguay have shown in this tournament. The South Americans have scored seven goals in four matches. And has been the linchpin of this prolific attack. The PSG striker has amassed three goals in the four matches he has played. Two of those goals came in the crucial Round of 16 tie against Portugal that sent the Cristiano Ronaldo-led team packing from the tournament.

Cavani's partner in crime, Luis had a slow start to the tournament but has since picked up his form with a couple of goals and an assist from a breath-taking cross against Portugal. They have together formed a partnership that should strike fear among the opposition defenders. Replacing any of them with any other player might disturb this equation but Tabarez will have to take the tough decision. If the duo does start and carry the form they have shown till now, France's attack will need to step up to at least outscore the Uruguayans. And they can do that, given the talents, they boast in their ranks.

France play with a 4-2-3-1 with Chelsea's leading the line. However, the real danger comes from the trio behind him. Especially, from the teenager on the right-hand side. Kylian ran riot against Argentina and burst Lionel Messi's World Cup dream when he outran and outwitted their defence on every possible occasion. First, drew a penalty in the opening minutes when Argentina's defender Marcos Rojo brought the 19-year-old inside the box after he ran through the entire Argentinian defence. Later in the match, scored two goals of his own: first a low drive underneath Armani, the second a sublime finish into the bottom-right corner! Mbappe was already a big name among football fans, but his performances in the ongoing tournament has really introduced him to the global audience.

Antonie hasn't really arrived at the party in Russia, in terms of goalscoring. Although he has two goals to his name in the tournament but both are from a penalty kick. However, this is one match in which his contribution both on and off the pitch will be crucial for the France camp. Uruguay's defence has stone-walled every major attack it has faced in this tournament, slipping just one goal in four matches. Breaching this defence, comprising Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez at the centre, will be key to how France fare in the game. And that's where comes in. The Frenchman is a teammate with the two central defenders at club level in Atletico Madrid. He is especially close with Godin, who is godfather to Griezmann's daughter. They have been playing together for over three years now and Griezmann's understanding of how he plays and the chinks, if there are any, in Godin's armour, will help France score a few past Uruguay.

Olivier Giroud's role in this French team has been more of a facilitator than the main man, despite being the lone striker. He brings in players like Mbappe into the game and is happy slipping them key passes like he did for Mbappe's second goal in the match against Argentina. The other player crucial in France attack is but he is yet to perform at the level the world has come to expect from him. However, claiming that he'd continue with this dreary form is akin to suicide because we are talking about a player with immense talent and skill and on his day he can give any defence the run for their money, even if it's the best defence in the biggest football tournament.