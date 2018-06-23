Fifa World Cup 2018 Germany vs Sweden: Reus levels scores. GER 1 SWE 1

Holders Germany will have to beat Sweden in order to avoid an early exit from the FIFA World Cup when the two sides meet in a crunch Group F clash at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on Saturday.

Substitution -- Gomez (in) comes off the bench to replace Draxler (out) (Germany)

-- Reus levels the scores!! Werner puts out a cross from the left byline into the box. Reus charges in ahead of Augustinsson and knees it past Olsen to score his team's first goal.Germany started the match in their own way by controlling the maximum possession as Sweden looked for counter-attacking chances. The game was happening in Sweden's half with a few loose balls leading to counter-attacks by Berg & Co. The game changed slowly after the initial 15 minutes with Sweden getting a foot-hold in the midfield. Germany's defence looked vulnerable from the very start. Boateng had to tackle from behind to stop an advancing Berg and every time Sweden got a chance to counter-attack, Germany seemed to be in real trouble. Manuel Neuer made some good saves while Germany missed some golden opportunities. The game got interrupted when Germany was forced to bring in Ilkay Gundogan for Rudy who was sidelined with a bleeding nose.

Sweden took the opportunity. Germany sloppily conceded possession and Claesson lifted a ball over the top to Toivonen who received it beautifully with his chest before clipping over the top of Neuer.

The Swedish fans started jumping directly after the goal was scored, and kept it up for a good four minutes!

Toivonen's goal for Sweden was their first from open play at a World Cup since Freddie Ljungberg's goal against Paraguay in 2006.

Berg made a superb header minutes after the opening goal but it was saved by Neuer who is having a busy time under the bar.

Going forward, Germany have a mountainous task ahead of them in order to nullify Sweden's one-goal lead, a team who have not beaten Germany in 40 years is on the verge of eliminating the defending champions from the group stage.

Sweden, on the other hand, will certainly have to cope with an onslaught of dangerous attacks in the second half but if they manage to keep the lead, they will seal their place in the last 16.

While the defending champions will be on their way to Berlin.

-- Uff!! Sweden are cruising here. They get a free-kick on the right. Larsson whips in the cross and Berg directs the ball with his head towards the far corner. It's bound to find the back of the net but Neuer does magnificently to turn it aside!-- Sweden carve out another opportunity for themselves with a long-ball down the left. Forsberg is at it and he puts in a bending cross to Toivonen who fails to receive it. The ball runs out to Claesson on the right who tries to cut inside and is dispossessed.-- Gundogan takes his change from 25 yards. The shot is deflected but Olsen manages to parry the ball out. Muller latches on to the rebound but Olsen puts the ball wide for a corner.-- Toivonen opens scoring for Sweden. He receives the cross inside the box, wards off the challenge from two defenders before chipping the ball delightfully over the onrushing Neuer.-- Rudy can't come in after that injury. Germany played with 10 men for quite some time before deciding to bring in Gundogan to replace Rudy.-- Toivonen's boot accidentally catches Sebastian Rudy who goes down clutching his head. He is bleeding. The German goes out of the play, changes shirt after getting some medical treatment on the field itself.Another counter-attack from the Swedes blocked by Boateng. The defence looks really vulnerable. the Germans are dearly Mats Hummels.Sweden are furious as it was a clear foul from Boateng as he tried to stop Berg from behind!What a chance for Sweden against the flow of the game, Berg gets a through ball and runs towards the Germany goal with Boateng behind him. Boateng tackles from behind and the ball is guarded by an advancing Neuer. Germany's defence look vulnerable!Reus makes a superb run down the right and cuts the ball into the middle towards Werner but Lindelof gets there first and puts the ball out for corner.Germany creates another chance with a Draxler shot going dangerously across the face of the Swedish goal.Germany is attacking from the very start. Great early opportunity for the defending champions, with only some desperate defending on the line keep the Sweden goal unbreached!

Germany vs Sweden

Victor Lindelof who missed the last match due to illness is back in the squad, leaving Pontus Jansson on the bench and that's the only change from the last match against Korea Republic, as they again opt for a 4-4-2 formation. However, the Swede's are expected to play a bit more defensively tonight than they did in Nizhny Novgorod.---- The last time Germany won a World Cup game in which they conceded the first goal was back in 1998 against Mexico, drawing one and losing six since.

The lineup for Germany: Rudiger takes over as centre-back from Hummels, who is out with injury. Hector replaces Plattenhardt in his regular left-back spot after returning from illness.

Khedira is replaced in central midfield by Rudy, a defensive minded holding midfielder, probably tasked with breaking up counter-attacks. Ozil did not make the cut this time, but Werner once more gets the nod ahead of Gomez up front. Marco Reus also starts the match against Sweden.

Blessed with a strong squad brimming with talented players, Germany were hot contenders to become the first team in 56 years to retain the World Cup.

But after a shock 0-1 defeat to Mexico, the jolted four-time winners will have their task cut out against Sweden. A reversal will all but end their campaign.

"Everyone is aware that this is our first 'final', it's annoying that it comes so early, but it's self-inflicted," team director was quoted as saying.

Germany were all over the place in the first half against Mexico and their heroics in Brazil four years ago seemed distant.

After the defeat, there have been catcalls to drop under-performing players like and

Sweden, meanwhile, will believe they can cause another upset after their confidence lifting 1-0 win over Korea Republic. This was their first win in the competition since hosting the tournament in 1958.

The Swedes are no strangers to upsetting the odds, beating France during qualification and getting past Italy in the play-offs, so an under-performing German side will hold no fears for Janne Anderson's men.

Germany vs Sweden: Watch out for

Emil Forsberg: The main creative threat in Janne Andersson's principally solid, unspectacular side lies in the shape of Emil Forsberg, one of the most talented wide attackers in Europe.

The 26-year-old has come to Russia on the back of two outstanding seasons in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, and on Saturday evening, at the Fisht Stadium by the Black Sea, he will come up against a German side featuring his club colleague Timo Werner.





Mesut Ozil: Germany is desperately looking towards for the much needed creative flair in attack. Ozil had quiet games by his high standards against Mexico and will have to do better if Germany is to come away with the vital three points.