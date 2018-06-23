Fifa World Cup 2018:Today's match fixture, live streaming info for Saturday

is getting more excited with each passing day. The 9th day of the Football World Cup 2018 will see Germany and Sweden playing their 2nd match also featuring Ozil and Neuer.

Here's the today’s match schedule list:

1st Match: Belgium vs Tunisia

When and Where to watch: Belgium vs Tunisia

Time: 5:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group G match, Belgium vs Tunisia match will take place in Moscow on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at 5:30 PM (IST).

Belgium vs Tunisia match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.





Belgium vs Tunisia match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.

2rd Match: South Korea vs Mexico

When and Where to watch: South Korea vs Mexico

Time: 20:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group F match, match will take place in Rostov on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at 11:30 PM (IST).

match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.





match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.







3nd Match: Germany vs Sweden

When and Where to watch: Germany vs Sweden

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group F match, match will take place in Sochi on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at 8:30 PM (IST).

match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.





match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.