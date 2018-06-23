Fifa World Cup 2018:Today's match fixture, live streaming info for Saturday

JUST IN
Business Standard

Belgium vs Tunisia, Germany vs Sweden and South Korea vs Mexico all football match will be telecasted live on Saturday

BS Web Team 

Fifa World Cup 2018 is getting more excited with each passing day. The 9th day of the Football World Cup 2018 will see Germany and Sweden playing their 2nd match also featuring Ozil and Neuer.

Here's the today’s match schedule list:

1st Match: Belgium vs Tunisia

When and Where to watch: Belgium vs Tunisia

Time: 5:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group G match, Belgium vs Tunisia match will take place in Moscow on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at 5:30 PM (IST).

Belgium vs Tunisia match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Belgium vs Tunisia match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.


2rd Match: South Korea vs Mexico

When and Where to watch: South Korea vs Mexico

Time: 20:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group F match, South Korea vs Mexico match will take place in Rostov on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at 11:30 PM (IST).

South Korea vs Mexico match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

South Korea vs Mexico match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.


3nd Match: Germany vs Sweden

When and Where to watch: Germany vs Sweden

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group F match, Germany vs Sweden match will take place in Sochi on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at 8:30 PM (IST).

Germany vs Sweden match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Germany vs Sweden match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.
First Published: Sat, June 23 2018. 11:00 IST

