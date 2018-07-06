Fifa World Cup 2018: Neymar spent 14 minutes on the ground, report says

Neymar always makes headlines. Before the began in Russia, the media was harking about the possibility of Neymar winning the Golden Boot. More than halfway through the tournament, Neymar is being spoken about as a possible candidate for the Golden Globe, such has been his alleged playacting.

In the four games that he has played, Neymar has been fouled 23 times. According to a report by Swiss broadcasting group 'Radio Television Suisse', Neymar has spent 14 minutes on ground after being 'fouled' in the ongoing tournament. His 'play-acting' was on display in its full glory during Brazil's Round of 16 match against Mexico which the Selecao won 2-0, courtesy a goal and an assist by Paris Saint Germain's star man. However, after the match, it was Neymar's skills as a thespian that was the talk of the town.

Tensions flared following a tussle between Neymar and Mexican midfielder Miguel Layun when the Mexican, it appeared, lightly treaded. Brazil coach Tite said Layun had "stepped" on Neymar. But Neymar's exaggerated reaction -- the player dramatically writhed on the turf after Layun approached him -- suggested a repeat of the play-acting that marred his play in the group phase.

In his post-match comments, Osorio slammed Neymar for his 'play-acting', saying "I think it's a shame for football." "We wasted a lot of time because of one single player.. we lost our style in the second half, because of the referee," he said.

But it wasn't just Osorio who was bothered by Neymar's theatrics.

The internet was abuzz with memes and messages mocking Neymar. A video showed the player rolling down mountains, hills and other landscapes. KFC South Africa released a mock ad of a player rolling all the way to an outlet of the fast-food chain.

Recently, a video was posted on Twitter where a group of children in Switzerland enacted Neymar's rolling antic with hilarious results while Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has taken repeated swipes at the player: the latest being at Neymar's 'acting' skills and Cantona's 'tips' to make it more convincing.

But there have been some who have defended the talismanic winger. Apart from Tite, Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has jumped to Neymar's defence, claiming that the Brazilian receives harsher physical treatment from defenders. Speaking in a press conference at the World Cup, Lukaku said: "Neymar is not an actor. He has good ability. Neymar is not an actor. Against Neymar, defenders go harsher. I believe that in the future he will be the best in the world. I'm happy to play against him one more time."

Neymar himself has played down the incident saying it was an attempt "to undermine" him.

"I don't care much for criticism, or praise, because this can influence your attitude..In the last two matches I didn't talk to the press because I don't want to I just have to play, help my teammates, help my team," said Neymar.