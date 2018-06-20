Fifa World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco live: Lineups out. Where to watch

Line-ups out:







Portugal vs Morocco

Portugal will once again look at their talisman striker and captain to power them to a win when they clash today against 41st ranked Morocco in the second match in Group B of the here at the Luzhniki Stadium. Their trust isn't misplaced either with Ronaldo looking in red-hot form, first in the final stages of the Champions League and then, more pertinently, in their World Cup opener match against Spain when he scored a brilliant hat-trick to earn his team a valuable draw. But then again, Portugal is not just a one-man team with other players like Bernardo Silva and Andre Silva able to single-handedly turn the fortunes of a match. If Portugal win today's match, they'd stand a good chance to advance from the group stage.On the other hand, Morocco, who stage at the bottom of group B, will virtually exit the tournament if they fail to win today's clash, having lost to Saudi Arabia after conceding an own-goal late in the match despite having dominated for the better half of the match.

Head-to-head: Morocco defeated Portugal 3-1 in their only previous encounter in the group stage of the 1986 World Cup. It was Morocco's first-ever win at the tournament while Portugal's only defeat in the World Cup against the African opposition.





When and where to watch:

The match will be telecasted live in English on SONY TEN 2, in Hindi on SONY TEN 3 and in Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on SONY ESPN.

Time: 5.30 PM IST

For live streaming, the match can be streamed at sonyliv.com

Portugal 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes , Beto , Rui Patricio

Defenders: Bruno Alves , Cedric Soares, Jose Fonte, Mario Rui , Pepe , Raphael Guerreiro , Ricardo Pereira , Ruben Dias

Midfielders: Adrien Silva , Bruno Fernandes , Joao Mario , Joao Moutinho, Manuel Fernandes , William Carvalho

Forwards: Andre Silva , Bernardo Silva , (Real Madrid), Gelson Martins , Goncalo Guedes, Ricardo Quaresma

Formation and tactics: Portugal started their last match in a 4-4-2 with Goncalo Guedes preferred over Andre Silva to partner Ronaldo. Patricio kept the goal while Soares, Pepe, Fonte, Guerreiro lined up in defence. Bernardo Silva, Ricardo Carvalho, Joao Moutinho, and Bruno Fernandes manned the defence.

Key player: Cristiano Ronaldo

Morocco 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Mounir Mohamedi , Yassine Bounou , and Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti

Defenders: Mehdi Benatia , Romain Saiss , Manuel Da Costa , Nabil Dirar , Achraf Hakimi , Hamza Mendyl.

Midfielders: Mbark Boussoufa , Karim El Ahmadi, Youssef Ait Bennasser, Sofyan Amrabat , Younes Belhanda, Faycal Fajr , and Amine Harit.

Forwards: Khalid Boutaib , Aziz Bouhaddouz , Ayoub El Kaabi , Nordin Amrabat, Mehdi Carcela , Hakim Ziyech, and Youssef En Nesyri .

Formation and tactics: The north African country lined up in a 3-4-3 in their match against Iran. Monir El Kajoul kept the goal while Achraf Hakimi, Mehdi Benatia, and Romain Saiss made the defence. Hakim Ziyach, Karim El Ahmadi, Younes Belhanda, and Mbark Boussoufa started in the midfield. Noureddine Amrabat, Amine Harit, and Ayoub El Kabbi took up the attacking responsibilities of the game. Juventus centre-back Medhi Benatia is the captain and the star player. Morocco play a 4-3-3, with one of the central midfielders pushing up to support attacks from the hole. Morocco likes to defend well and then break at pace.

Key players: Captain Medhi Benatia. Hakin Ziyech for creativity.