Fifa World Cup 2018: Ganguly loves Messi, but sets heart on another team

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, a huge football buff, on Friday hoped the this time will witness Lionel Messi's Argentina lift the trophy even though he admitted to be a Brazil supporter.

Messi, 30, is yet to win a major trophy for his country after missing out in the final of the 2014 edition in Brazil. Argentina lost 0-1 to Germany in the summit clash.

In the too, Messi failed in the final hurdle twice in back-to-back years forcing the FC Barcelona star to retire from international duty, a decision he later reversed.



ALSO READ: World Cup 2018 is last opportunity to witness this rare breed of strikers



"I will look forward to Messi. He's yet to win a World Cup. It's going to be a big World Cup for him," said Ganguly, who has plans to visit Russia for the summit clash.

He further picked Brazil, Argentina and Germany as the teams to watch out for in Russia 2018.

"Brazil is my favourite team but I am a fan of Messi," he conceded with a smile.