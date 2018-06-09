What FIFA World Cup 2018 means for the future of international football

And there it was. On an exhilarating, slightly anticlimactic night, Sergio Ramos enacted before us the most disquieting scene of any pre-World Cup script.

We surely wouldn’t be in a World Cup year if some calamitous turn of misfortune had somehow failed to put a marquee player’s participation in jeopardy. Neymar’s foot injury was too early in the piece to have us genuinely worked up — the Brazilian was always expected to be ready just in time for Russia. Match sharpness was a concern but such fears were extirpated after his wondrous strike against Croatia last ...