Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match fixture, live streaming for Wednesday

Fifa World Cup 2018 is getting more exciting with each passing day. The 13th day of the Football World Cup 2018 will see the doubleheaders of Group E and Group F. All teams will start playing their 3rd and last group game, which will eventually decide their Round 16 (knockout) chances. All eyes will be on Germany, who look set to defeat South Korea and seal their place in the Round of 16, although they haven't been very good in the tournament yet.
Here's today’s match schedule list:
First two matches: Mexico vs Sweden and South Korea vs Germany
When and Where to watch: Mexico vs Sweden and South Korea vs Germany
Time: 7:30 PM (IST)
In today's Group F match, Mexico vs Sweden will take place in Yekaterinbur's Ekaterinburg Arena. Meanwhile, the second match of Group F, South Korea vs Germany, will be played in Kazan Arena on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 7:30 PM (IST).
Mexico vs Sweden and South Korea vs Germany matches will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.
Mexico vs Sweden and South Korea vs Germany matches will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.
The other two matches: Switzerland vs Costa Rica and Serbia vs Brazil
When and Where to watch: Switzerland vs Costa Rica and Serbia vs Brazil
Time: 11:30 PM (IST)
In today's Group E match, Switzerland vs Costa Rica match will take place in Nizhny Novgorod and the second game of Group E, Serbia vs Brazil, will be played in Moscow's Spartak stadium on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 11:30 PM (IST).
Switzerland vs Costa Rica and Serbia vs Brazil matches will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.
Switzerland vs Costa Rica and Serbia vs Brazil will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.