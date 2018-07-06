Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match schedule free live streaming for Friday

-
As the World Cup 2018 is drawing to a close, the thrills of the games are increasing. We are into quarter-finals now, and the best of eight teams will battle it out for the World Cup glory. In today's match, Uruguay will fight it out with France, and Brazil will encounter Belgium in Russia on Friday. We don't know anything about the results but the sheer infectious passion will be on display by the participating teams and the fans.
Here's today’s match schedule:
1st match: Uruguay vs France
In the today's first quarterfinal match, Uruguay vs France will take place in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday, July 6, 2018 at 7:30 PM (IST).
Time: 11:30 PM (IST)