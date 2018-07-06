JUST IN
You are here: Home » sports » FIFA World Cup 2018 » News

Uruguay's Godin shall summon all defensive spirit to stop France's Mbappe
Business Standard

Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match schedule free live streaming for Friday

Neymar and Luis Saurez will brace the pitch in Fifa World Cup 2018 round of 16 (knockout) matches on Friday in Russia

BS Web Team 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

As the World Cup 2018 is drawing to a close, the thrills of the games are increasing. We are into quarter-finals now, and the best of eight teams will battle it out for the World Cup glory. In today's match, Uruguay will fight it out with France, and Brazil will encounter Belgium in Russia on Friday. We don't know anything about the results but the sheer infectious passion will be on display by the participating teams and the fans.

Here's today’s match schedule:


1st match: Uruguay vs France

When and Where to watch: Uruguay vs France

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)


In the today's first quarterfinal match, Uruguay vs France will take place in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday, July 6, 2018 at 7:30 PM (IST).

Uruguay vs France match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.



2nd match: Brazil vs Belgium
When and Where to watch: Brazil vs Belgium

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

In today's second knockout match, Brazil vs Belgium match will take place in Kazan Arena, Kazan on Friday, 6, 2018 at 11:30 PM (IST).

Brazil vs Belgium match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Brazil vs Belgium match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.
First Published: Fri, July 06 2018. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements