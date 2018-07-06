Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match schedule free live streaming for Friday

As the World Cup 2018 is drawing to a close, the thrills of the games are increasing. We are into quarter-finals now, and the best of eight teams will battle it out for the World Cup glory. In today's match, Uruguay will fight it out with France, and Brazil will encounter Belgium in Russia on Friday. We don't know anything about the results but the sheer infectious passion will be on display by the participating teams and the fans.

Here's today’s match schedule:



1st match: Uruguay vs France

When and Where to watch: Uruguay vs France

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

In the today's first quarterfinal match, will take place in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday, July 6, 2018 at 7:30 PM (IST).

match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

2nd match: Brazil vs Belgium

When and Where to watch: Brazil vs Belgium



Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

In today's second knockout match, Brazil vs Belgium match will take place in Kazan Arena, Kazan on Friday, 6, 2018 at 11:30 PM (IST).

Brazil vs Belgium match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.