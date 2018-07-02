Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match schedule free live streaming for Monday

After Messi and Ronaldo exit from Fifa World Cup 2018, in the today's match of Round of 16 (knockouts), Neymar's Brazil continue their campaign against Mexico, and in the second match of the day, Belgium will take on Japan in This is expected to be another exciting match as both teams with fancy their chances to qualify for the round of 8 (quarterfinals) and make a name for themselves.



Today’s match schedule list:

1st match: Brazil vs Mexico

When and Where to watch: Brazil vs Mexico

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Click here for all the updates of Brazil vs Mexico

In the today's first knockout match, will take place in Samara on Monday, July 2, 2018, at 7:30 PM (IST).





match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.





match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the matches for free to their respective subscribers.

2nd match: Belgium vs Japan

When and Where to watch: Belgium vs Japan

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

In today's second knockout match, match will take place in Nizhny Novgorod on Monday, 2, 2018 at 11:30 PM (IST).





