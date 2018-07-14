Fifa World Cup 2018 today's match schedule free live streaming for Saturday

A match that no team wants to be part of — playoff for the third place. Deflated England and Belgium will nonetheless want to end their Fifa World Cup 2018 campaign somewhat on a high on Saturday. England were left in the lurch after a gut-wrenching 1-2 defeat at the hands of Croatia after extra-time in Russia 2018. Harry Kane is fit to play for today's playoff match. Roberto Martinez's Belgium, who were beaten 0-1 by France in the last-four stage, topped Group G ahead of England after an Adnan Januzaj goal proved to be decisive. England will aim to achieve their best finish since they won the competition in 1966.





ALSO READ: France vs Croatia: All you need to know about Fifa World Cup 2018 final

Here's today’s third place playoff match schedule:

third place playoff match: England vs Belgium

When and Where to watch: England vs Belgium

third place playoff match Time: 7:30 PM (IST), 3:00 PM (UK Time), 4:00 PM (Belgium Time)

In the today's third place playoff match, will take place in Saint Petersburg on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 7:30 PM (IST).

ALSO READ: Stories from Fifa World Cup 2018 that made headlines for non-soccer reasons

match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

England vs Belgium match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the matches for free to their respective subscribers. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream 2nd Semifinal on the Tatasky app.





ALSO READ: Fifa World Cup 2018: Most number of players in final from Spain's La Liga

Fifa World Cup 2018 today's match schedule free live streaming info for Saturday third place playoff match England vs Belgium match time