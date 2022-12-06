Fifa World Cup, BRA vs KOR Live Score: Korea aim to arrest Brazillian spree
Fifa World Cup 2022, Brazil vs South Korea, Round of 16 Live score and updates: After a penalty shoot-out win by Croatia early on, Brazil would look to seal it in regulation time against Korea
FIFA World Cup | FIFA World Cup 2022 | Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
Brazil's Neymar scores a penalty as they lead South Korea 4-0 at Half-Time in Round of 16 match at Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Brazil vs South Korea Live Score, Fifa World Cup Round of 16
The Preview
After a dramatic entry into the Round of 16 courtesy of more goals scored than Uruguiya, South Korea would be looking to give a good account of themselves when they face their biggest opponent yet in Brazil.
Also Read: Fifa World Cup, JPN vs CRO Highlights: Croatia go through, win shoot out
The South American side have been brilliant throughout the tournament except for the last group game against Cameroon when the African side netted one through Vincent Abubakar to win a historic game. But with Neymar back, the Brazilians will be even more strong and would look to make a statement for other opponents in the World Cup that they are here for the trophy.
In the end, it would come down to whether South Korea could hold this Brazillian attack filled with the likes of Neymar, Richarlison, Vincious Junior and Raphinha and Casemiro and then make a move or two to give their star striker Son the chance to win it for them.
Brazil Starting 11
Alisson, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Richarlison
Formation: 4-2-3-1
South Korea Starting 11
Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Jung Woo-young, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min (captain), Hwang Hee-chan, Cho Gue-sung
Formation: 4-4-2
Fifa World Cup Round of 16 BRA vs KOR Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 here
