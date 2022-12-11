Fifa World Cup, ENG vs FRA Live: France get ahead, England chasing the game
Fifa World Cup, England vs France Quarterfinal, Live Score and Updates: England and France would be fighting it out against each other for a semifinal berth where the winner will face Morocco
England and France both have been brilliant throughout their World Cup campaign and while France even lost to Tunisia in one of their games, England only faced a draw against the USA. The English side has scored the most in this World Cup so far.
France, on the other hand, have Kylian Mbappe on their side who is not only a prolific striker but the leading goal scorer of this tournament with five goals to his name. It is therefore going to be a fight between the top goal-scorer and the top goal-scoring side.
More than this, it is also going to be a battle of approaches between French manager Didier Deschamps and Englishman Gareth Southgate. While the Frenchman is an attacker, Southgate believes in securing the defence first and then going for the attack. Who will win this battle, only time can tell?
England Starting 11
Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Henderson, Rice, Bellingham, Saka, Kane, Foden
Formation: 4-3-3
France Starting 11
Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud
Formation: 4-2-3-1
