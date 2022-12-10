JUST IN
Fifa World Cup, MAR vs POR Live Score: Ronaldo starts on the bench again

Fifa World Cup, Morocco vs Portugal Quarterfinal, Live score and Updates: With a surprise outage of Brazil yesterday and Argentina vs the Netherlands going down to the wire, the expectations from this

Morocco Football Team celebrates after they reach Round of 16 at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022. Photo:@FIFAWorldCup
 Morocco vs Portugal Live Score, Quarterfinal Fifa World Cup

The quarterfinal situation in the Fifa World Cup has high stakes on offer and Morocco who have qualified for the first time, are aware of the risks that they would have to take against a strong team like Portugal to create history by becoming the first African team to get through to the semi-final. 

Portugal on the other hand would have to be wary of the threat that Morocco and their fearless football bring to the table. The problem of Cristiano Ronaldo and his on-the-bench and off-the-bench tactics are proving to be too much for the Portuguese crowd to think of. 

With all these things in the mind of the players and the coaches, to be able to focus only on the game would be very difficult. 

Morocco Starting XI

assine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, , Jawad Yamiq, Romain Saiss, Yahya Attiat-Allah, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

Formation: 4-3-3

Portugal Starting XI

Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos, Ruben Neves

Formation: 4-3-3

Fifa World Cup Quarterfinal MAR vs POR Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the Quarterfinal match between Morocco and Portugal at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 here

