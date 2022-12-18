Fifa World Cup final, ARG vs FRA Live Score: Messi, Mbappe fight for glory
Fifa World Cup final, Argentina vs France Live Score and Updates: Biggest sporting event in the world has finally reached its ultimate day of this edition as Argentina and France square up for glory
In 2014, Messi was denied by Germany and Mario Goetze. He was denied by penalty shoot-outs and Chile in Copa America too, not once but twice during that same phase. However, times have changed and the little magician has already won the Copa America as skipper with Argentina and also bounced back brilliantly in this Fifa World Cup after an early defeat by Saudi Arabia.
The momentum is with Argentina, especially the way in which they have managed to reach the finale. The likes of Acuna, Molina, Paredes, Enzo Fernandez and especially Alvarez, would be looking to shell all their pressure and support the dream of one man called Messi.
On the other hand, France have the chance to become only the third team after Italy and Brazil to win back-to-back World Cups. While the Azurri did it in 1934 and 1938, the Brazilian team achieved a similar team in 1958 and 62.
If France, led by the likes of Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe in the front and Antoine Griezmann, Rabiot and Dembele in the middle achieves this feat, they would become the first team to do so in the 21st century.
