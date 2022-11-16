FIFA World Cup 2022: How to get tickets, reach Qatar, watch the game live

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is only four days away from its start on November 20. The rush to reach is at its peak and so is the rush to buoy the remaining tickets. There are very few tickets left for some group matches while all the knockout games tickets are already sold out.

How to get the tickets to World Cup 2022

To get the tickets: Chances of whose availability is very low, one must visit the official website https://www. .com/fifaplus/en/tickets. Once you are there, you have to click on “Get your tickets”. After clicking on that you will be taken to the page which will show you a waiting time of 5-10 minutes depending on your luck. You don't have to get off the page or refresh it.





World Cup 2022 Ticketing. Photo: Screengrab

Once the said time is over, a pop-up with the “Enter” option will appear. Click on that and you will be taken to the login page.

If you have already registered yourself but could not book a ticket, then you just have to log in. But if you are not registered, then click on the “Register by Email” option. While registering, you would have to provide an email-id, choose a password, your full name and your date of birth. Your email will be verified as the website will send a verification code which you will have to type in the given box.

Once your email-id is verified, you will be asked to complete your ticketing profile, in which you would have to provide the following details.

Title (Your name’s prefix)

Passport Number

Nationality

Town/City

Post Code

Full Address and Mobile Number.

Further, there will be an option to choose the team that you are supporting and then to make payments for the ticket your banking details along with the SWIFT code will be asked for. Once you have provided all the information, the tickets tab will open up with all the matches, timing and availability status. Most of the tickets are sold, but there are still a few matches where tickets are available and one can buy them by clicking on the match and paying the amount.





2022 Ticketing. Photo: Screengrab

Get your Hayya Card ready

Once you have got the tickets of your choice, the travellers to also need to get their Hayya Card made. It will be a digital card and would be your entry permit to the State of Qatar and your stadium access (along with your match ticket).

FIFA on its website says, “International fans will also need to confirm their accommodation plans to receive final approval on their digital Hayya Card. To apply for Hayya, and to book accommodation, please visit Qatar2022.qa or download the Hayya to Qatar 2022 app (available for iOS, Android and Huawei).”

“The Hayya Card is operated by the government of the State of Qatar. FIFA is not responsible for its application process, issuance and/or use. For any questions about Hayya Card please contact info@hayya.qa or call 800.2022 (Qatar) or (+974) 4441.2022 (International). For any questions about accommodation bookings, please contact enquiries@book.qatar2022.qa,” FIFA has added further.

How should the ticket holders travel to Qatar?

There are two options for the ticket holders to travel to Qatar. They can either book a direct flight to Doha or book a flight to Dubai. The Dubai option has come in because of two things. At this time, the stay in Doha will be very expensive and so would the flight tickets. For eg, a normal google search will show that the current minimum fare for November 19, 2022, non-stop flight to Doha from New Delhi is around 33,000. The accommodation costs in Doha are going to be very expensive as well.

On the other hand, if you choose to travel to Dubai and then book a low-cost flight from Dubai to Doha, you can save a lot. Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is gearing up to have its low-cost carrier FlyDubai run as many as 30 trips a day into Doha to allow spectators to watch a match and then shuttle back to hotels in the emirate.





Ticketing. Photo: Screengrab

How to watch the World Cup on TV and online?

Now that the availability of the tickets is very low, not all the people could make it to Doha. So for all the fans in India, Sports 18 and Jio Cinema have brought in a bonanza offer. All the matches will be telecast Live and Exclusively on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD. It is a sports channel of Viacom 18. But this is for TV audiences only.

For people wishing to watch the game on go through their mobile phones, tablets and laptops or wish to watch it on a smart TV, all they need to do is download the Jio Cinema application from Play Store (ios users need to get it from Apple store), make a Jio account and watch the games live for free. Yes, there are no subscription chargers for digital viewers.