FIFA WC: Spain coach Enrique to become online streamer for tournment

-
-
Spain coach Luis Enrique has made a surprise announcement that will take him closer to fans during the Qatar World Cup finals, by announcing he will become an online "streamer" during the tournament.
The Spain coach released a video in which he said he would be making live video connections with fans.
"The idea is simply to establish a direct relationship with the fans who could be interested in live information about the team, from a personal point of view of mine and the training staff," said Enrique in his video, reports Xinhua.
"I am looking forward to experiencing and sharing the atmosphere and the pressure of a World Cup," he added, saying that he would probably hold his first session on November 18.
Meanwhile, Spain's veteran FC Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is on the verge of his fourth World Cup, after 2010 when he helped Spain win their first title, 2014 and 2018.
Now he will once again be a key member of the Spanish midfield in Qatar, despite his age of 34.
"It's been many years in the front line, enduring many things, both in the national team and in the club, passing continuous tests," he said in an interview with Spanish 'Panenka' magazine.
He said Spain coach Luis Enrique has the full support of his players.
"Luis Enrique is the person most responsible for all the players in the squad. He is the one who works day by day and knows all of them and what they can contribute. He is the one who prepares the matches and convinces us of the idea of a game with facts and explanations. We are with him to the end," commented Busquets.
--IANS
bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 07:14 IST