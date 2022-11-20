- Fifa World Cup LIVE: Qatar vs Ecuador main event, opening ceremony first
Fifa World Cup LIVE: Qatar vs Ecuador main event, opening ceremony first
FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar first night. Hosts Qatar will play Ecuador in the first match, but opening ceremony will start the show
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Opening Ceremony soon. Photo: Bloomberg
FIFA World Cup LIVE
The World Cup that the world waits for every four years to begin, starts finally and the first match will feature hosts Qatar against Ecuador in group A encounter which also has Netherlands and Senegal in it.
However, before the match gets underway, there is an opening ceremony that will take place an hour before the game at the iconic Al Bayt Stadium, which is a 40 minutes drive from the capital city of Doha. The stadium can host around 60,000 spectators at a time.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony: When and where to watch Live in India
The opening ceremony will begin at 07:30 pm IST while the match between Qatar and Ecuador will begin at 08:30 pm IST. According to FIFA’s official website, “The 30-minute show will be full of surprises, with the main act featuring a performance of Dreamers – another hit single on the FIFA World Cup Official Soundtrack – by celebrated South Korean pop star Jung Kook of BTS and Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.”
In India, Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD will be broadcasting the FIFA Opening Ceremony starting 07:30 pm IST onwards. The same can also be live streamed through the Jio Cinema app without paying any subscription fees. All the matches, including the first game featuring Qatar and Ecuador will also be live streamed and broadcast on Jio Cinema and Sports 18 respectively.
FIFA World Cup LIVE Updates: Catch all the updates from the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening night which will include the first encounter between hosts Qatar and Ecuador and also a half an hour opening ceremony that will feature Jung Kook of BTS.
