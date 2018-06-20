Fifa World Cup 2018 Spain vs Iran live: When and where to watch

Spain look to ease pressure on them with their first win of FIFA World Cup 2018, while Iran aim to register their second consecutive triumph in the Group B match at on Wednesday.

Spain tied 3-3 with Portugal on Friday in their first international match under the newly-appointed head coach Hierro, who took the job just two days before the mega tournament started as his predecessor, was sacked for announcing his appointment as the Real Madrid coach for the next season.

Spanish playmaker Isco believes that Wednesday's match against Iran will determine their World Cup destiny as they seek to register their first win in Russia.

Champions in 2010 and among the favourites this year, La Roja's World Cup ambitions were kept in check, almost single-handedly, by a stunning hat-trick. Apart from Ronaldo's scintillating show, De Gea's horrific mistakes under the bar helped Portugal to secure a match point from their World Cup opener.





Nevertheless, Spain players are rallying behind goalkeeper David De Gea as they prepare for their second group game at against Iran in Kazan on Wednesday.

Moreover, Portugal play their second match against Morocco earlier on Wednesday and a win for Portugal will mount tremendous pressure on Sergio Ramos & Co.

On the other hand, Iran kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Morocco, thanks to a late own goal by Iran now sits at the top of the pile as they are the only Group B team with a win so far, an achievement that sparked incredible celebrations in the streets of and elsewhere throughout the Islamic republic.

Coach conceded that Iran now face one of the biggest challenges in their World Cup history, but maintained that they can "make the impossible possible".

"If the game against Morocco was final for us, the game against Spain will be the Universe Cup final," said the Iran coach who also has the experience of coaching Real Madrid, the royal club of Spain.

Iran have never beaten a European side at a World Cup -- their only previous victory was a 2-1 win over the in France in 1998.





Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli), Kepa (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal(Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos(Real Madrid), Nacho (Real Madrid), Jordi Alba(Barcelona), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Odriozola (Real Sociedad)

Midfield: Sergio Busquets(Barcelona), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona) Saúl, Koke (both Atletico), Thiago (Bayern) David Silva (Manchester City), Isco, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vázquez (all Real Madrid)

Forward: Iago Aspas (Celta), Rodrigo (Valencia), (Atletico)





Goalkeepers: Amir Abedzadeh, Alireza Beiranvand, Mohammad Rashid Mazaheri

Defenders: Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Majid Hosseini, Mohammad Khanzadeh, Milad Mohammadi, Pejman Montazeri, Morteza Pouraliganji, Ramin Rezaeian

Midfielders: Vahid Amiri, Ashkan Dejagah, Omid Ebrahimi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Ali Gholizadeh, Ehsan Hajsafi, Masoud Shojaei, Mehdi Torabi

Forwards: Karim Ansarifard, Saman Ghoddos, Reza Ghoochannejhad, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Taromi