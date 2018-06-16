Portugal vs Spain highlights: Ronaldo's scores hat-trick in 6-goal thriller

It all began very early in the match. Ronaldo opened the floodgates just 4-minutes into the game with a penalty awarded for what some thought was a soft foul against Nacho. The Portuguese captain made no mistakes as he buried the ball to the right of the net, sending De Gea the wrong way.

A desperate Spain took over with their pressing style of play, with Andres Iniesta, Isco and David Silva popping almost everywhere. The Spanish were sleek and neat in possession, the way they have been for over a decade now. But for a team known for its artistry and obsession with 'doing things the right way', it was Diego Costa -- a man of relative disrepute -- who brought them the equaliser in the 24th minute. Costa received a long ball forward, fended off a challenge from Pepe (which had a tinge of foul in it), and then of Fonte before firing a bottom corner finish. '