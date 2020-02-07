FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India vs Belgium live streaming details here

The will look to continue its winning run in the FIH Pro League when it hosts world number 1 Belgium at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Saturday and Sunday (February 8 and 9).

India had a great start to its FIH Pro League campaign as it defeated the in both its matches last month. Ahead of the two matches slated to be played on Saturday and Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium against Belgium hockey team, India forward Gurjant said the Indian set-up was improving with each match and was working towards the common goal of performing well at the 2020.

On the other hand, world champion Belgium is brimming with confidence after winning its matches against Australia and New Zealand. But captain Thomas Briels is expecting a tough fight from India.

FIH Hockey Pro League match and Live streaming details



Match: India vs Belgium



Time: 5:00 pm IST



India vs Belgium hockey match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 2 with English Commentary on Saturday and Sunday. You can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.