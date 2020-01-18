JUST IN
FIH Hockey Pro League 2020, India vs Netherlands live streaming details

Indian hockey team are going to debut in the FIH Hockey Pro League after opting out of the inaugural edition

BS Web Team 

Indian hockey team. File Photo: PTI
The Indian hockey team will start their Tokyo Olympics’ preparation, when they take on world number 3 the Netherlands hockey team in the FIH Pro League opener at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubneshwar on Saturday. This will be India's debut in the FIH Hockey Pro League after having missed the first edition.

Check Hockey Pro League news and schedule here

"It will be important to start strong and sharp in the Pro League with our first three encounters against the top three teams in the world," India head coach Graham Reid said.

"The matches against India are a very important opener. Playing against India at their home ground is challenging no doubt but it is also very exciting because we love playing in Bhubaneswar," said Netherlands coach Max Caldas.

Today’s hockey match and Live streaming details

FIH Hockey Pro League

Match 1: India vs The Netherlands

Time: 7:00 pm IST

India vs Netherlands hockey match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 with English Commentary. You can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.
First Published: Sat, January 18 2020. 13:59 IST

