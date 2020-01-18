FIH Hockey Pro League 2020, India vs Netherlands live streaming details

The team will start their Tokyo Olympics’ preparation, when they take on world number 3 the team in the FIH Pro League opener at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubneshwar on Saturday. This will be India's debut in the FIH Pro League after having missed the first edition.

"It will be important to start strong and sharp in the Pro League with our first three encounters against the top three teams in the world," India head coach Graham Reid said.

"The matches against India are a very important opener. Playing against India at their home ground is challenging no doubt but it is also very exciting because we love playing in Bhubaneswar," said Netherlands coach Max Caldas.