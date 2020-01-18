FIH Hockey Pro League, India vs Netherlands LIVE: Match to begin at 7 pm
With all the top teams of the world in fray, FIH Hockey Pro League will be ideal preparation for India ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Check India vs Netherlands live score and match updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Indian Hockey Team
Check Hockey Pro League latest news here
With all the top teams of the world in fray, the home-and-away Pro League will be ideal preparation for world number 5 India ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
India vs Netherlands hockey match live streaming details
India vs Netherlands hockey match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 with English Commentary. You can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.
Stay tuned for India vs Netherlands live score and match updates...
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh