FIH Hockey Pro League, India vs Netherlands LIVE: Match to begin at 7 pm

With all the top teams of the world in fray, FIH Hockey Pro League will be ideal preparation for India ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Check India vs Netherlands live score and match updates here

BS Web Team 

The Olympics-bound Indian hockey team will start its preparations for the quadrennial showpiece when it debuts in the FIH Pro League against the Netherlands at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar today. After having missed the first edition of the event, India will take on the 2019 Pro League and European bronze medal winners, the Netherlands, in two matches in their opening tie. The second match will be played on Sunday.

With all the top teams of the world in fray, the home-and-away Pro League will be ideal preparation for world number 5 India ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
 
India vs Netherlands hockey match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 with English Commentary. You can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.

