India vs Netherlands LIVE, FIH Hockey Pro League: Match to begin at 5 pm
India vs Netherlands hockey match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 2 with English Commentary. Check India's second home leg match live score and match updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Mandeep Singh celebrates after scoring a goal
Check FIH Pro League points table here
Match 2: India vs Netherlands hockey match live streaming details
India vs Netherlands hockey match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 2 with English Commentary. You can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar. The match will begin at 5:00 pm IST
Stay tuned for India vs Netherlands live score and match updates...
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh