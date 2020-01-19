JUST IN
India vs Netherlands LIVE, FIH Hockey Pro League: Match to begin at 5 pm

India vs Netherlands hockey match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 2 with English Commentary. Check India's second home leg match live score and match updates here

Indian hockey team, Mandeep Singh
Mandeep Singh celebrates after scoring a goal
Indian hockey team will look to register second victory against Netherlands hockey team, when the two teams meet each other again at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubneshwar today. The Manpreet Singh led team thrashed Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League opener 5-2 on Saturday. The today’s hockey match will be India’s second home match against the Dutch side after this India will host Belgium on February 8 and 9. In the Hockey pro league opener, Rupinder Pal Singh (12th, 46th minutes) converted two penalty corners, while Gurjant Singh (1st), Mandeep Singh (34th) and Lalit Upadhyay (36th) scored three fine field goals for India. On the other hand, Jip Janssen (14th) struck from a set piece, while Jeroen Hertzberger (28th) scored from a field effort for the Dutch side.

Check FIH Pro League points table here
 
Match 2: India vs Netherlands hockey match live streaming details
 
India vs Netherlands hockey match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 2 with English Commentary. You can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar. The match will begin at 5:00 pm IST
 
Stay tuned for India vs Netherlands live score and match updates...
 
 

