FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: Complete schedule and match timings

The 14th edition of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar from November 28 and December 16. The top 16 hockey nations are divided into four groups. India is placed in group C which comprises of South Africa, Belgium and Canada. Belgium and Canada will lock horns in the first match of the tournament while hosts India take on South Africa in the second match on the opening day.
Here is the list of teams in each group:
|Pool A
|Pool B
|Pool C
|Pool D
|Argentina
|Australia
|Belgium
|Netherlands
|New Zealand
|England
|India
|Germany
|Spain
|Ireland
|Canada
|Malaysia
|France
|China
|South Africa
|Pakistan
All of the competing teams in each pool will play against each other, with three points being awarded for a win, one point for a draw and zero points for a loss. Teams will be ranked according to the number of points they have accumulated in the competition, providing the basis for the classification matches.
Here is the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 schedule and timings:
|Date
|Match no
|Pool
|Time (IST)
|Match
|28-Nov
|1
|C
|17:00
|Belgium v Canada
|2
|C
|19:00
|India v South Africa
|29-Nov
|3
|A
|17:00
|Argentina v Spain
|4
|A
|19:00
|New Zealand v France
|30-Nov
|5
|B
|17:00
|Australia v Ireland
|6
|B
|19:00
|England v China
|01-Dec
|7
|D
|17:00
|Netherlands v Malaysia
|8
|D
|19:00
|Germany v Pakistan
|02-Dec
|9
|C
|17:00
|Canada v South Africa
|10
|C
|19:00
|India v Belgium
|03-Dec
|11
|A
|17:00
|Spain v France
|12
|A
|19:00
|New Zealand v Argentina
|04-Dec
|13
|B
|17:00
|England v Australia
|14
|B
|19:00
|Ireland v China
|05-Dec
|15
|D
|17:00
|Germany v Netherlands
|16
|D
|19:00
|Malaysia v Pakistan
|06-Dec
|17
|A
|17:00
|Spain v New Zealand
|18
|A
|19:00
|Argentina v France
|07-Dec
|19
|B
|17:00
|Australia v China
|20
|B
|19:00
|Ireland v England
|08-Dec
|21
|C
|17:00
|Belgium v South Africa
|22
|C
|19:00
|Canada v India
|09-Dec
|23
|D
|17:00
|Malaysia v Germany
|24
|D
|19:00
|Netherlands v Pakistan
|10-Dec
|25
|Cross-over
|16:45
|2A v 3B
|26
|Cross-over
|19:00
|2B v 3A
|11-Dec
|27
|Cross-over
|16:45
|2C v 3D
|28
|Cross-over
|19:00
|2D v 3C
|12-Dec
|29
|Quarter Final
|16:45
|1A v Winner Match 26
|30
|Quarter Final
|19:00
|1B v Winner Match 25
|13-Dec
|31
|Quarter Final
|16:45
|1C v Winner Match 28
|32
|Quarter Final
|19:00
|1D v Winner Match 27
|14-Dec
|Rest Day
|15-Dec
|33
|Semi Final 1
|16:00
|Winner Match 29 v Winner Match 32
|34
|Semi Final 2
|18:30
|Winner Match 30 v Winner Match 31
|16-Dec
|35
|3 and 4
|16:30
|Loser Match 33 v Loser Match 34
|36
|1 and 2
|19:00
|Winner Match 33 v Winner Match 34