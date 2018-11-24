JUST IN
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: Complete schedule and match timings

The top 16 hockey nations are divided into four groups. India is placed in the group C which comprises of South Africa, Belgium and Canada

BS Web Team 

The 14th edition of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar from November 28 and December 16. The top 16 hockey nations are divided into four groups. India is placed in group C which comprises of South Africa, Belgium and Canada. Belgium and Canada will lock horns in the first match of the tournament while hosts India take on South Africa in the second match on the opening day.

Here is the list of teams in each group:

Pool A Pool B Pool C Pool D
Argentina Australia Belgium Netherlands
New Zealand England India Germany
Spain Ireland Canada Malaysia
France China South Africa Pakistan


All of the competing teams in each pool will play against each other, with three points being awarded for a win, one point for a draw and zero points for a loss. Teams will be ranked according to the number of points they have accumulated in the competition, providing the basis for the classification matches.

Here is the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 schedule and timings:

Date Match no Pool Time (IST) Match
28-Nov 1 C 17:00 Belgium v Canada
2 C 19:00 India v South Africa
29-Nov 3 A 17:00 Argentina v Spain
4 A 19:00 New Zealand v France
30-Nov 5 B 17:00 Australia v Ireland
6 B 19:00 England v China
01-Dec 7 D 17:00 Netherlands v Malaysia
8 D 19:00 Germany v Pakistan
02-Dec 9 C 17:00 Canada v South Africa
10 C 19:00 India v Belgium
03-Dec 11 A 17:00 Spain v France
12 A 19:00 New Zealand v Argentina
04-Dec 13 B 17:00 England v Australia
14 B 19:00 Ireland v China
05-Dec 15 D 17:00 Germany v Netherlands
16 D 19:00 Malaysia v Pakistan
06-Dec 17 A 17:00 Spain v New Zealand
18 A 19:00 Argentina v France
07-Dec 19 B 17:00 Australia v China
20 B 19:00 Ireland v England
08-Dec 21 C 17:00 Belgium v South Africa
22 C 19:00 Canada v India
09-Dec 23 D 17:00 Malaysia v Germany
24 D 19:00 Netherlands v Pakistan
10-Dec 25 Cross-over 16:45 2A v 3B
26 Cross-over 19:00 2B v 3A
11-Dec 27 Cross-over 16:45 2C v 3D
28 Cross-over 19:00 2D v 3C
12-Dec 29 Quarter Final 16:45 1A v Winner Match 26
30 Quarter Final 19:00 1B v Winner Match 25
13-Dec 31 Quarter Final 16:45 1C v Winner Match 28
32 Quarter Final 19:00 1D v Winner Match 27
14-Dec Rest Day
15-Dec 33 Semi Final 1 16:00 Winner Match 29 v Winner Match 32
34 Semi Final 2 18:30 Winner Match 30 v Winner Match 31
16-Dec 35 3 and 4 16:30 Loser Match 33 v Loser Match 34
36 1 and 2 19:00 Winner Match 33 v Winner Match 34

First Published: Sat, November 24 2018. 17:48 IST

