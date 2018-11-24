Hockey World Cup 2018: All you need to know about new competition format

The state capital of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, to host the 14th edition of the FIH Men’s from November 28 to December 16 at Kalinga Stadium. This time the Hockey World Cup will be played in a new format which would give every participating team a fair chance to excel in the Hockey extravaganza.

The Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 event will feature four pools comprising of four participating teams followed by a knock-out phase. The number of teams that compete in the FIH Men’s World Cup has changed at various points in history. This year’s edition contains 16 nations, matching that of the 2002 competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The 1971 competition in Barcelona (Spain) featured ten nations while the 1978 event in Buenos Aires (Argentina) was a 14-nation tournament. All other World Cup competitions have been 12 nation events.

The will see cross-over matches played after a pool stage. The cross-over matches will be played between 2nd and 3rd placed teams of each group and the winners of cross-overs will join the pool toppers in Quarterfinals.

Here all you need to know about FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup format:

4 pools of 4 teams each

Winners of each pool qualify for Quarter Finals

Last-placed team in each Pool eliminated

Crossovers between 2nd and 3rd in each of the Pools to determine the other four quarter-final teams.

Losers of crossovers eliminated

Losers of Quarter-Finals eliminated

Semi-Finals and medal matches then take place

Ranking of eliminated teams based on their performance at the time of elimination

2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool CThe winners of these matches will play in the quarter-finals, with the losing teams being eliminated. The quarter-finals will be as follows:1st Pool A vs Winner Match 21st Pool D vs Winner Match 31st Pool B vs Winner Match 11st Pool C vs Winner Match 4