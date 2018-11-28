FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: When and where to watch today's match

-
-
The 14th edition of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 will kick-start with Pool C encounters. In the first match, world number 3 Belgium take on Canada, who qualified for Odisha World Cup after defeating India at the Hockey World League Semi-finals at London in 2017. The second match of the opening day will be played between hosts India and South Africa at Kalinga Stadium.
Click Here to watch Hockey World Cup Day 1 encounters
When and Where to watch today’s hockey match:
Hockey World Cup 2018: Day 1
Match 1: Belgium vs Canada hockey match
Match time: 1700 IST
Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar
Date: November 28, 2018
Belgium vs Canada live streaming details
Belgium vs Canada match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1. You can also stream the Belgium vs Canada match live on Hotstar. Airtel and Jio subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Jio TV, respectively, for free.
Match 2: India vs South Africa hockey match
Match time: 1900 IST
Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar
Date: November 28, 2018
India vs South Africa live streaming details
India vs South Africa match will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select from 1900 hrs (IST). One can live stream India vs South Africa on Hotstar and FIH's official Youtube Channel.