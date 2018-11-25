JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Hockey World Cup 2018 » Teams

PKL 2018: Can Patna Pirates overcome Bengaluru Bulls' challenge today
Business Standard

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: Tim Drummond to lead South Africa squad

South Africa are placed in Pool C which comprises of India, Belgium and Canada. They will kick-start their World Cup campaign against the hosts India on November 28

BS Web Team 

South Africa Hockey Team
South Africa Hockey Team

South Africa men qualified for their sixth FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup by winning the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Ismailia, Egypt. South Africa are placed in Pool C which comprises India, Belgium and Canada. South Africa will kick-start their World Cup campaign against the hosts India on November 28. Taine Paton and Jethro Eustice are both included in the South Africa squad that will compete in Bhubaneswar, as are the experienced heads of Austin Smith, Rhett Halkett, Julian Hykes, captain Tim Drummond and goalkeeper Rassie Pieterse.


How South Africa qualified for Hockey World Cup 2018

South Africa qualified for Bhubaneshwar 2018 by defeating Egypt in Africa Cup of Nations 2017. South Africa's coach Mark Hopkins, guided his team to a hard-earned 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Taine Paton and Jethro Eustice. The result signified a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the team, who had suffered a defeat on home soil against Egypt at the Hockey World League Semi-Final in Johannesburg, where they could only finish ninth.


South Africa ranking in previous World Cup editions: 1994 – 10th, 2002 – 13th, 2006 – 12th, 2010 – 10th, 2014 – 11th.

Here is the South Africa Hockey team squad:

Shirt No Player Age Caps
3 DLUNGWANA Tyson 21 22
5 SMITH Austin 33 162
6 MVIMBI Owen 30 32
7 DRUMMOND Tim (C) 30 131
8 LEMBETHE Nduduza 22 4
9 HYKES Julian 36 126
10 HAMMOND Tom 34 25
11 HORNE Keenan 26 38
12 CASSIEM Dayaan 19 21
14 HALKETT Rhett 32 152
15 PAUTZ Richard 27 16
16 JULIUS Ryan 23 24
17 DART Taylor 26 22
18 PATON Taine 29 103
19 MEA Mohamed 26 18
20 LOUW Lance 32 31
21 EUSTICE Jethro 29 99
22 BELL Daniel 24 46
23 PIETERSE Rassie (GK) 35 137
24 SPOONER Nicholas 27 5
27 NTULI Nqobile 22 30
32 JONES Gowan (GK) 29 46


Staff
van STADEN Martin Team Manager
HOPKINS Mark Head Coach
EWING Garreth Assistant Coach

First Published: Sun, November 25 2018. 16:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY