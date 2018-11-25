FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: Tim Drummond to lead South Africa squad

South Africa men qualified for their sixth FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup by winning the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Ismailia, Egypt. South Africa are placed in Pool C which comprises India, Belgium and Canada. South Africa will kick-start their World Cup campaign against the hosts India on November 28. Taine Paton and Jethro Eustice are both included in the South Africa squad that will compete in Bhubaneswar, as are the experienced heads of Austin Smith, Rhett Halkett, Julian Hykes, captain Tim Drummond and goalkeeper Rassie Pieterse.

South Africa qualified for Bhubaneshwar 2018 by defeating Egypt in Africa Cup of Nations 2017. South Africa's coach Mark Hopkins, guided his team to a hard-earned 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Taine Paton and Jethro Eustice. The result signified a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the team, who had suffered a defeat on home soil against Egypt at the Hockey World League Semi-Final in Johannesburg, where they could only finish ninth.

1994 – 10th, 2002 – 13th, 2006 – 12th, 2010 – 10th, 2014 – 11

Here is the squad:





Shirt No Player Age Caps 3 DLUNGWANA Tyson 21 22 5 SMITH Austin 33 162 6 MVIMBI Owen 30 32 7 DRUMMOND Tim (C) 30 131 8 LEMBETHE Nduduza 22 4 9 HYKES Julian 36 126 10 HAMMOND Tom 34 25 11 HORNE Keenan 26 38 12 CASSIEM Dayaan 19 21 14 HALKETT Rhett 32 152 15 PAUTZ Richard 27 16 16 JULIUS Ryan 23 24 17 DART Taylor 26 22 18 PATON Taine 29 103 19 MEA Mohamed 26 18 20 LOUW Lance 32 31 21 EUSTICE Jethro 29 99 22 BELL Daniel 24 46 23 PIETERSE Rassie (GK) 35 137 24 SPOONER Nicholas 27 5 27 NTULI Nqobile 22 30 32 JONES Gowan (GK) 29 46