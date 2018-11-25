FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: Tim Drummond to lead South Africa squad

-
South Africa men qualified for their sixth FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup by winning the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Ismailia, Egypt. South Africa are placed in Pool C which comprises India, Belgium and Canada. South Africa will kick-start their World Cup campaign against the hosts India on November 28. Taine Paton and Jethro Eustice are both included in the South Africa squad that will compete in Bhubaneswar, as are the experienced heads of Austin Smith, Rhett Halkett, Julian Hykes, captain Tim Drummond and goalkeeper Rassie Pieterse.
How South Africa qualified for Hockey World Cup 2018
South Africa qualified for Bhubaneshwar 2018 by defeating Egypt in Africa Cup of Nations 2017. South Africa's coach Mark Hopkins, guided his team to a hard-earned 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Taine Paton and Jethro Eustice. The result signified a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the team, who had suffered a defeat on home soil against Egypt at the Hockey World League Semi-Final in Johannesburg, where they could only finish ninth.
South Africa ranking in previous World Cup editions: 1994 – 10th, 2002 – 13th, 2006 – 12th, 2010 – 10th, 2014 – 11th.
Here is the South Africa Hockey team squad:
|Shirt No
|Player
|Age
|Caps
|3
|DLUNGWANA Tyson
|21
|22
|5
|SMITH Austin
|33
|162
|6
|MVIMBI Owen
|30
|32
|7
|DRUMMOND Tim (C)
|30
|131
|8
|LEMBETHE Nduduza
|22
|4
|9
|HYKES Julian
|36
|126
|10
|HAMMOND Tom
|34
|25
|11
|HORNE Keenan
|26
|38
|12
|CASSIEM Dayaan
|19
|21
|14
|HALKETT Rhett
|32
|152
|15
|PAUTZ Richard
|27
|16
|16
|JULIUS Ryan
|23
|24
|17
|DART Taylor
|26
|22
|18
|PATON Taine
|29
|103
|19
|MEA Mohamed
|26
|18
|20
|LOUW Lance
|32
|31
|21
|EUSTICE Jethro
|29
|99
|22
|BELL Daniel
|24
|46
|23
|PIETERSE Rassie (GK)
|35
|137
|24
|SPOONER Nicholas
|27
|5
|27
|NTULI Nqobile
|22
|30
|32
|JONES Gowan (GK)
|29
|46
|Staff
|van STADEN Martin
|Team Manager
|HOPKINS Mark
|Head Coach
|EWING Garreth
|Assistant Coach