Finch on Anchor, Stoinis in charge, Australia storm through Lankan bowling

Never underestimate the Aussies. For all the critics who had cast a shadow skepticism on their chances in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the Australian team’s performance in the Tuesday tie against proved they have enough fuel in the tank to pull back and punch up.

After restricting the Lankan lions to 157 at the loss of six wickets, and shackling their run rate down to a paltry 7.5, the Kangaroos chased down the target in sixteen overs and three balls, and at the loss of only three wickets. While Warner left early, and without any fireworks, the rest of the batting line-up had decided to score quickly. Both Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell looked to let loose, scoring 3 fours and 3 sixes between themselves, but ultimately perished to two easy catches. Marcus Stoinis however, would not let off the steam. Scoring with tremendous fury, he made 59 runs in 18 balls with 4 fours and 6 sixes. He was also awarded the Man of the Match award.

The only Australian who did not join the fury road, was captain Aaron Finch. Finch instead slipped into the role of the innings anchor, scoring a slow 31 off 42 balls, and hitting a lone six.

The Lankan bowlers to failed to counter the Stoinis’s blitz, even as captain Dasun Shanaka brought in no less than seven bowlers into the attack. Of these, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, and Maheesh Theekshana scored a wicket each.

Earlier, the Lankan batting had scampered through to 157 with Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka scoring the highest — 40 off 45 balls with two fours and 38 off 25 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes, respectively.

Despite the win, the Aussies are still behind in the Group 1 standings, having lost their match against . While Lanka too has lost one and won one of its two matches so far, they are currently ahead of in net run rate — +0.450 against -1.555. The Australians’ low run rate comes from the huge margin of their loss against last Saturday. The Black Kaps had bowled out their neighbours at a total of 111 in 17 overs, while chasing a target of 200 runs.

They will take on Afghanistan in the second Group 1 match on Wednesday. The other clash in the same group will happen between England and Ireland, earlier in the day.