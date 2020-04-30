Football legend, first-class cricketer Chuni Goswami passes away at 82

-
ALSO READ
Why football fans in Goa are becoming an animated, even belligerent lot
The English Game fails to tell the fascinating origins of football
RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group buys majority stake in Mohun Bagan Football Club
The price of speaking their mind is particularly high for sportspersons
LaLiga talks cricket in a football field, starts campaign with Rohit Sharma
-
Former India footballer Chuni Goswami, who captained the 1962 Asian Games gold-winning team, died on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.
The iconic sportsperson, who also played first-class cricket for Bengal, was 82 and breathed his last at a hospital here. He is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto.
"He suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the hospital at around 5pm," a family source told PTI.
ALSO READ: RIL consolidated Q4 PAT at Rs 6,348 cr; announces Rs 53,125 cr rights issue
Goswami was suffering from underlying ailments, including sugar, prostrate and nerve problems.
Goswami played 50 matches for India as a footballer from 1956 to 1964.
As a cricketer, he represented Bengal in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973.